Pakistani actor Mahira Khan condemns Pahalgam terrorist attack, calls it 'an act of mere cowardice'

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, days after 26 people were killed by armed terrorists at the popular tourist spot. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Mahira called it 'an act of mere cowardice'. (Also Read | Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir and Mawra Hocane condemn Pahalgam terror attack) Mahira Khan spoke about the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Mahira wrote, "Violence anywhere in the world, in any shape or form, is an act of mere cowardice. My condolences to all those affected by the attack in Pahalgam.. (red heart emoji) #pahalgamattack." Earlier, several Pakistani celebrities, including Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir, and Mawra Hocane, had also condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Fawad Khan wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time."

Hania Aamir wrote, “Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us. My heart is with the innocent lives affected by the recent events. In pain, in grief, and in hope—we are one. When innocent lives are lost, the pain is not theirs alone—it belongs to all of us. No matter where we come from, grief speaks the same language. May we choose humanity, always."

Mawra Hocane shared, “My deepest condolences to the affected families... An act of terrorism against one is terrorism against all...What’s happening to the world." Farhan Saeed had written, “Heartfelt condolences for Pahalgam victims and their families."

Actor Usama Khan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the #PahalgamAttack victims. May they find strength during this difficult time. Terrorism is condemnable, regardless of where it occurs, whether in Pakistan, India, or anywhere else. We should stand against such senseless violence."

The attack, which targeted tourists in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, leaving several others injured. It is considered one of the deadliest terror attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.