Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar 'devastated' on learning of Rajiv Kapoor's death: 'I just don’t know what to say'
- Pakistani actor Zeba Bakthiar, who made her film debut with Henna in 1991, was shocked to hear of the death of Rajiv Kapoor, who had produced the film with Randhir Kapoor.
Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar, who starred in Henna, was shocked to learn of the tragic news of Rajiv Kapoor's demise. Henna was produced by Rajiv.
On Tuesday, Rajiv died at his residence after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 58.
Speaking to Times of India, Zeba said: "I’m absolutely devastated to hear this sudden, very tragic news, I just don’t know what to say. I’m in touch with Daboo (Randhir), who has been through so much these past few years, losing his dear mother and siblings. Recently I was not in touch with (Rajiv) Chimpu directly but asked about him and Daboo always said that he was fine."
Recalling times spent together in 1991 while making their film Henna, Zeba continued: "Rajiv Kapoor, Chimpu, as everyone around him called him, was an adorable person, he was very sweet, sensitive and kind. We spent a lot of time together during the production of ‘Henna’ and had some great times. He had a wonderful sense of humour like all the Kapoors do, my memories with him are all of delightful times, fun and laughter.”
Zeba worked in a few Hindi films after that (with Sanjay Dutt in Jai Vikraanta and Jackie Shroff in Stuntman) but she is best remembered for Henna.
Rajiv was the youngest of late Raj and Krishna Kapoor's children. He made his acting debut in 1983 with Ek Jaan Hain Hum but it was with Ram Teri Ganga Maili that he gained popularity. Post that, he worked in a number of films as an actor - Aasmaan, Zabardast, Lover Boy and Hum To Chale Pardes - none of which met with much success.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra recalls how director told her 'panties should be seen' in seductive song, Salman Khan had to intervene
Post that, he took to direction and production. The first film he directed was Madhuri Dixit and Rishi Kapoor-starrer PremGranth.
Analysing his career, he had once said in an interview to Cinestaan, "As far as my career is concerned, Ram Teri Ganga Maili is the best film I did. The other films didn’t do well, but not all were bad. The sad part was that everybody wanted to project me like Shammi Kapoor, because I looked like him."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar 'devastated' on learning of Rajiv Kapoor's death
- Pakistani actor Zeba Bakthiar, who made her film debut with Henna in 1991, was shocked to hear of the death of Rajiv Kapoor, who had produced the film with Randhir Kapoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer Singh has a special gift for Nick Jonas: 'Khaas apne jiju ke liye'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit remembers Rajiv Kapoor with whom she worked in PremGranth
- Madhuri Dixit, who worked with Rajiv Kapoor in PremGranth, fondly recalled the moments they spent together making the film. While Rajiv had directed it, late Rishi Kapoor had been paired with Madhuri in the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara Advani: There’s a place for everyone in Bollywood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra on dealing with 'Plastic Chopra' tag after botched nose surgery
- Actor Priyanka Chopra has decided to speak about her 'obviously different nose' that the public noticed in the early 2000s. In her memoir, Unfinished, she wrote about having undergone a botched surgery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Sanon shares first look of Jassi from Ganapath, see here
- On Wednesday, the first look of Kriti Sanon's character, Jassi, from Ganapath was unveiled. The action thriller also stars Tiger Shroff.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No chautha to be held for Rajiv Kapoor due to safety reasons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep share throwback pics with Rajiv Kapoor
- Sanjay Kapoor and his wife, Maheep shared throwback pictures from the fun times they had with Rajiv Kapoor who died on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishi Kapoor had said about Rajiv in his book: 'I worry a lot about Chimpu'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor's father Randhir reveals due date of her second child with Saif
- Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's father, Randhir Kapoor, recently revealed her due date. Kareena is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav Shukla evicted from Bigg Boss 14, Anita Hassanandani welcomes baby boy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Irrfan's son Babil shares glimpse inside mom Sutapa's serene farmhouse. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa shares 'sociopath' checklist, Twitter thinks it's response to Kangana
- Actor Richa Chadha has shared a checklist for identifying sociopaths. She had previously shared a checklist about narcissistic personality disorder. Her tweets were seen by many as a response to Kangana Ranaut's recent claims.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba wishes his ex-wife Amrita Singh on her birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut wants to know how many national awards Meryl Streep has won
- As Twitter exploded at Kangana Ranaut comparing herself to Meryl Streep, the Queen actor now wants to know how many national or Padma awards the Hollywood legend has won.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox