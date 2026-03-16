Pakistani singer Hasan Jahangir claims makers of Dhurandhar paid him $50,000 to use his iconic track Hawa Hawa

Actor Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar leans heavily into retro nostalgia, weaving classic tracks into some of the film’s most pivotal moments. Now, veteran Pakistani singer Hasan Jahangir has claimed that the makers of the Aditya Dhar directorial paid him $50,000 (Around ₹45 lakh) to secure the rights to his iconic song Hawa Hawa for the film. Hasan Jahangir's iconic track Hawa Hawa was released in 1987.

Hasan Jahangir on his song in Dhurandhar Recently, Hasan Jahangir joined host Nida Yasir in ARY Digital Ramadan transmission Shan e Sahoor, where he spoke about his career, and his famous song Hawa Hawa being used in Dhurandhar.

During the conversation, Hasan Jahangir mentioned that Hawa Hawa was used recently in a ₹100 crore film, noting that it went on to make ₹1100 crore. He was hinting at Dhurandhar.

Following this, the host asked if he was paid anything for using the song. To which, Hasan Jahangir, “Ji hain, makers mein mujhe $50,000 diye. Paise bhi diye aur permission bhi li (They paid me money and took permission to use the song as well).”

At this point, the host brought up the title of the film Dhurandhar, noting that it was a good thing the makers had taken permission.

Hasan Jahangir shared, “Pehle copyright system nahi tha. But abhi jo bhi mere gaane use karta hai, woh pehle permission leta hai aur paise bhi deta hai. Hawa Hawa 40 saal pehle aaya tha. Maine usko 1986 mein record kiya tha aur 1987 mein launch kiya tha (Earlier, there was no copyright system. But now, whoever wants to use my songs first takes permission and also pays for it. Hawa Hawa came out 40 years ago. I recorded it in 1986 and it was released in 1987).”