Pankaj Tripathi: I don’t worry if I lose on endorsements or film projects
Pankaj Tripathi is probably in the golden phase of his career. Having amassded great love over the years from audiences and peers alike, 2020 was slated to see him in over 10 films - a rarity for most actors. But Tripathi has managed to keep his composure despite the trying times everyone faced last year, by looking at his success objectively, and even meditatively.
Having lived in show business through highs and lows of it, the Criminal Justice actor admits that success is transient, art is his constant, and what truly gratifies him is his work. He says, “I am content with whatever I have with me. I am satisfied and I have conditioned myself such that my needs are limited. Hence, I don’t worry if I lose on endorsements or film projects. You should work for love primarily and I often let go off lucrative offers if they don’t match with my value system.”
Often actors would wish to make the most of their success and good run in the entertainment industry but Tripathi maintains he is a stickler for merit, choosing stories and even endorsements only when they appeal to him. After endorsing Khadi Mall in his home town, Patna as a philanthropic gesture, Tripathi has established that his brands must also be an extension of his value system. He explains, “I am a sentimental man who decides from his heart and works for the sheer joy of art. I am thankfully past that phase where I worked for survival. Quality is important to me and I want my work to create a rich legacy that will inspire many more artists like me. At this point in my life, if I work for anything except for the power of the stories that appeal to me, I’d be inauthentic to myself. I am happy with work coming my way. I am associating with collaborators who are making me better. And that’s enough to ensure I get a good night’s sleep. Aur kya chahiye!”
Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Natasha Dalal spotted for first time since wedding with Varun Dhawan. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jisshu U Sengupta: I won’t shy away from calling 2020 my year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pankaj Tripathi: I don’t worry if I lose on endorsements or film projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor, expecting her second child with Saif, gorges on 'best meal ever'
- Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared pictures of 'the best meal ever', prepared by her friend, Malaika Arora's mother. Kareena is expected to deliver her second baby this month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: There should be legal ramification for abusing people online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siddhant invites Katrina to work out, fan quips 'Salman wants to know location'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vicky's fan hands him samosa at airport, check out actor's hilarious post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt saying that she loves Ranbir Kapoor is the cutest thing ever, watch
- Alia Bhatt, in an Instagram 'true or false' session, said that she loves '8', referring to her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. Check out all her answers here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut buys property worth ₹4 cr for her siblings, cousins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Batra poses with Elon Musk, guess who looks more 'electrifying' to fans?
- Actor Pooja Batra left her fans impressed with a throwback picture featuring none other than Elon Musk. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle Khanna, daughter Nitara are picture-perfect as they read books together
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala says she has ‘learned to make friends’ with pain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonam posts pic from New York trip when Anand proposed, he corrects her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana's cool new look from Anubhav Sinha movie revealed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu shares first look pic, introduces fans to Savi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox