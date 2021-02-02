Pankaj Tripathi: I don’t worry if I lose on endorsements or film projects

Pankaj Tripathi is probably in the golden phase of his career. Having amassded great love over the years from audiences and peers alike, 2020 was slated to see him in over 10 films - a rarity for most actors. But Tripathi has managed to keep his composure despite the trying times everyone faced last year, by looking at his success objectively, and even meditatively.

Having lived in show business through highs and lows of it, the Criminal Justice actor admits that success is transient, art is his constant, and what truly gratifies him is his work. He says, “I am content with whatever I have with me. I am satisfied and I have conditioned myself such that my needs are limited. Hence, I don’t worry if I lose on endorsements or film projects. You should work for love primarily and I often let go off lucrative offers if they don’t match with my value system.”

Often actors would wish to make the most of their success and good run in the entertainment industry but Tripathi maintains he is a stickler for merit, choosing stories and even endorsements only when they appeal to him. After endorsing Khadi Mall in his home town, Patna as a philanthropic gesture, Tripathi has established that his brands must also be an extension of his value system. He explains, “I am a sentimental man who decides from his heart and works for the sheer joy of art. I am thankfully past that phase where I worked for survival. Quality is important to me and I want my work to create a rich legacy that will inspire many more artists like me. At this point in my life, if I work for anything except for the power of the stories that appeal to me, I’d be inauthentic to myself. I am happy with work coming my way. I am associating with collaborators who are making me better. And that’s enough to ensure I get a good night’s sleep. Aur kya chahiye!”

