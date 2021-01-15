IND USA
bollywood

Pankaj Tripathi throws unique virtual bash for Instagram followers: 'Go to your kitchen and drink water'

Pankaj Tripathi has shared a candid video to thank his fans on getting 3 million followers on Instagram. He treated them to a virtual party.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:46 AM IST

Pankaj Tripathi may not match up to the Instagram game of his industry colleagues but was overjoyed on crossing 3 million followers on the picture-sharing website. The Sacred Games actor treated his fans to a virtual party of a different kind.

The actor shared a video message to thank his followers on Instagram. He shared the good news with a smile and thanked them for connecting with him on the social media platform. He further said, "So, there is a virtual party on this occasion, hosted by me. You all go to your kitchen, drink a glass of water and take 5 long deep breaths. Thank you so much."


Pankaj also replied to several of his followers who were surprised to see Pankaj's excitement. When a fan said, "Baapre Pankaj ji kujh zyada hi excited lag rahe ho," he replied, "Hum bhi excited ho sakte hain kabhi kabhi (I can also get excited sometimes)."

Amazon Prime Video's official handle said in his defence, "3M followers hue ye important nahi hai, kiske account pe hue ye important hai (3M followers is not important, what's important is that the account belongs to him)." The actor replied to the OTT platform, "Yes, you are right. Love you."

Comedian Dolly Singh commented, "Haha aapki waah se paani pee liya! Congratulations Pankaj ji."Pankaj thanked her saying, "Shukriya Dolly."

Also read: Author of Didda's biography calls Kangana Ranaut's film 'violation of copyright laws of the country that she swears by'

Pankaj was recently seen in Anurag Basu's film, Ludo, which released on Netflix. He just saw the release of his film, Kaagaz on Zee5 this month and has several upcoming projects in the pipeline. He will now be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and 83, both of which were scheduled to release last year but were postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. He is currently working on Bachchan Pandey and also has Mumbai Saga in his kitty.

pankaj tripathi

