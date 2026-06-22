Pankaj Tripathi's brother hospitalised after axe attack over land dispute in Bihar; accused arrested: Report

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother, Vijendranath Tiwari, was seriously injured after he was allegedly attacked with an axe on June 21. The incident reportedly took place following a dispute over a land-related matter in Belsand Tiwari Tola in Bihar's Gopalganj district, as reported by India Today. The police have arrested the accused. Pankaj Tripathi's brother was attacked following a land dispute in Bihar. (Photo: HT)

Pankaj Tripathi's brother attacked The report further stated that Vijendranath was rushed to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital after the attack and was later referred to Patna for advanced treatment. However, doctors have confirmed that his condition is stable and under control.

According to the report, the accused has been identified as Rajesh Sah, who is Vijendranath's neighbour. Rajesh has been arrested, and the process of sending him to judicial custody is currently underway. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the attack stemmed from an ongoing land dispute.

It has also been reported that the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Sadar-2 and the Madhopur Station House Officer reached the spot and launched an investigation. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also called to the scene to collect evidence. The police recovered the axe allegedly used in the attack, along with the blood-stained clothes reportedly worn by the accused.

About Pankaj Tripathi Pankaj Tripathi was born to Pandit Banaras Tiwari and Hemwanti Tiwari in Belsand village in Bihar's Gopalganj district. The actor is the youngest of four siblings and has two elder brothers, including Vijendranath Tiwari, and an elder sister, Sabita Tiwari. He is married to Mridula Tripathi, and the couple are parents to a daughter, Aashi.

Pankaj Tripathi's films Pankaj Tripathi is a graduate of the National School of Drama. He began his journey in the film industry by playing minor roles in films such as Omkara (2006) and Agneepath (2012). He later gained recognition with his performance in Anurag Kashyap's critically acclaimed crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur (2012).

He then went on to deliver several notable supporting performances that often overshadowed the lead cast. Some of these films include Fukrey (2013), Masaan (2015), Nil Battey Sannata (2016), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Stree (2018), Ludo (2020), and more. However, Tripathi achieved widespread popularity and acclaim after playing the lead role of Akhandanand "Kaleen Bhaiya" Tripathi in the hit web series Mirzapur.

He was last seen in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino. He will next be seen in Parivarik ManuRanjan, which also stars Aditi Rao Hydari. He is also set to appear in the highly anticipated project Mirzapur: The Movie, in which he will reprise his iconic role as the powerful patriarch Akhandanand "Kaleen Bhaiya" Tripathi.