Paparazzi clicks pics as Jaya Bachchan, Karan Johar chat at Mumbai event; he later tells them 'mere wajah se mila photo'

As Karan Johar met Jaya, he gave her a hug. The paparazzi asked them to pose together, but they continued talking. Karan teased Jaya, saying, "From Gen-Z to paparazzi, everybody is obsessed with you." She was seen smiling. After their chat, Karan hugged her while she caressed his cheek. While walking away, Karan looked at the paparazzi and said, "Mere wajah se mila photo (You got photos because of me)."

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and filmmaker Karan Johar, among other celebrities, attended The Honours hosted by The Hollywood Reporter India. Several videos and photos of the duo chatting outside the venue on Wednesday surfaced on social media platforms.

In another clip, Jaya was seen talking with her friends as the paparazzi asked her to pose for the camera. While she didn't react, a few camerapersons were seen approaching her to take photos. Jaya then gestured for them to move away, saying "enough" repeatedly.

Jaya and her interactions with paparazzi This isn't the first time that Jaya has schooled the paparazzi. She has on several occasions seen scolding them. Last year, Jaya attended the prayer meet of the late director Rono Mukherjee in Mumbai. The paparazzi were stationed there and captured pictures and videos of the celebs.

As Jaya walked down the stairs with Rono's son, Samrat Mukherjee, the paparazzi gathered around her. She seemingly got irritated and then asked Samrat in Bengali, "Eder kano daako (Why do you ask them to come)?" He replied, "Aami daakini (I didn't call them)."

In another video, Jaya and her daughter Shweta Bachchan waited for their car. As Jaya was about to leave, she told the paparazzi, "Chaliye aap log bhi saath mein. Aajaiyye (Come with us. Do come)." She then murmured, "Bakwas sab, gande gande se sab (Nonsense)."

In 2023, Jaya attended Hema Malini's birthday party. As photographers kept telling her where to look, she had said, “Avi aap log itna direction mat dijiye (now don't give me so much direction for photos).” During the premiere of The Archies, Jaya had asked the paparazzi not to shout as she posed with Tina Ambani.