Parent-to-be Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha get goofy in Paris as they mark 2nd marriage anniversary

Actor Parineeti Chopra added a dash of humour while wishing her husband and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on their marriage anniversary. She began her post by pointing out his little mistake, playfully adding that it’s her duty as a wife to set it right. Parineeti Chopra got married to Raghav Chadha in 2023.

Parineeti’s post for Raghav

Parineeti, who is expecting her first baby with Raghav, took to Instagram to wish Raghav on their marriage anniversary. And the post came with a lot of wit and love.

She shared some images in which Parineeti and Raghav are posing together on a street in Paris. Raghav is wearing a black T-shirt with text “I (heart emoji) Paris”, paired with beige trousers and white sneakers.

Meanwhile, Parineeti, dressed in black athleisure wear with white sneakers, a white cap, and sunglasses, is playfully covering the letter “I” from “Paris” on his T-shirt, making it read “I (heart emoji) Pari” – a sweet nod to her nickname. Both of them are smiling and look joyful in the pictures.

“As a wife, it was my duty to fix the mistake (laughing emoji),” Parineeti began in her caption.

The actor continued, “Happy anniversary my Ragaii! The love of my life, my pagluu friend, my calm and composed husband - can’t wait to do the rest of my life with you (evil eye emoji).”

On the other hand, Raghav took to his Instagram handle to share his take on the pictures. “Breaking: Wife refuses to let husband love anything more than her, even cities… Happy Anniversary to the girl who makes every place feel like home,” Raghav wrote as caption.

Fans loved their banter on social media. “True love isn’t loud, it’s steady. You two are the epitome of that. There’s nothing better than watching your love for each other flourish and grow each year. Happy anniversary to the wonderful power couple,” one wrote. “Nice jodi,” another shared, with one mentioning, “Haha.. so cute.. Happy anniversary.”

More about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

After dating for several years, Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 2023. The duo had a private wedding at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan. Parineeti's aunt and Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra attended the wedding. It was also attended by Arvind Kejriwal, Aaditya Thackeray, Bhagwant Mann, Manish Malhotra, Harbhajan Singh and Sania Mirza.

The couple faced massive trolling for hosting a lavish wedding. Later, they came forward to dismiss the buzz, calling it a wrong narrative. “If I had married an actor, producer, or businessman, people would have said, 'Wow! This actress had such a grand wedding. That's how it should be.' But since I married a politician, the narrative suddenly became that he alone bore all the expenses and couldn’t afford such a lavish ceremony. This mindset of trolling and investigation is more prominent among voters and fans. In my world, people celebrate our happiness, but Raghav's world tends to be more critical,” Parineeti said when she joined Rajat Sharma on an episode of Aap Ki Adalat.

Last month, Parineeti and Raghav took to Instagram to announce that they are having their first baby.