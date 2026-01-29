Paresh Rawal says Hera Pheri 3 delayed due to ‘technical issue’ between Akshay Kumar and makers: ‘Nothing to do with me’

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Hera Pheri 3, which will reunite Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. The film has had its fair share of controversy, given Paresh’s sudden exit from the project, which shocked both fans and Akshay Kumar, who had acquired the rights to the franchise. Paresh confirmed his return and that the film is now back on track. He mentioned that the film will start shooting in February or March. (Also read: Hera Pheri 3 has to do justice to the first part, says director Priyadarshan: ‘I have to make sure that it is tolerable’) Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal to share screen in Hera Pheri 3.

What Paresh said Now, in a fun conversation with The Comedy Factory on their latest YouTube video, Paresh has shared details on the shoot of Hera Pheri 3, the controversies surrounding it and why the shoot is delayed. “All this that had blown up in between that Akshay Kumar has sued me for ₹25 crore, that is all okay yaa, it’s like kachva chaap agarbatti (too much smoke without any reason).”

Speaking in Gujarati, he went on to add, “This is a technical issue between the producer and an actor (Akshay). Nothing to do with me. When these two resolve the issue, I'll just have to sign (the papers).”

About Hera Pheri 3 Last year in May, Paresh had announced his departure from the third instalment. Shortly after, Akshay Kumar—who is also producing the film through his banner Cape of Good Films—filed a lawsuit related to the project. However, Paresh later confirmed his return to the film

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri first released in 2000, introducing audiences to the iconic trio of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Paresh), Raju (Akshay), and Shyam (Suniel). The characters returned in the 2006 sequel Phir Hera Pheri, directed by Neeraj Vora.

Paresh was last seen in the 2025 film The Taj Story.