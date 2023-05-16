Parineeti Chopra asks ‘Mimi Didi’ Priyanka Chopra to gear up for ‘bridesmaid duties’

The paparaazi finally have an answer from Parineeti Chopra who was continuously asked ‘shaadi kab hai (when is the wedding)’ upon her numerous outings with Raghav Chadha or during her solo appearance at the airport. Parineeti has hinted that she is set to get married to Raghav soon as she reacted to cousin Priyanka Chopra's post in which the latter wished her on her engagement. Priyanka had flown from London to attend Parineeti's engagement ceremony at Kapurthala House in Delhi on May 13. Also read: 'Parineeti Chopra is moony-eyed around Raghav Chadha, he is so indulgent with her,' says their engagement party planner Parineeti Chopra has hinted about her upcoming wedding with Raghav Chadha in response to Priyanka Chopra's post.

Sharing pictures of the couple from the ceremony, Priyanka also congratulated them on Instagram. She wrote, “Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families so fun to catch up with the fam!”

Parineeti responded to her post on Tuesday morning. She wrote, “Mimi didii - bridesmaid’s duties coming upppp!” with a laughing emoji and hearts emoticons.

Parineeti Chopra has commented on Priyanka Chopra's post.

While the couple wore traditional white ensembles for the ceremony, Priyanka was one of the high-profile guests in a neon yellow ruffled saree. She also had a reunion with the paternal side of her family at the event.

Parineeti's brothers and parents were also a part of the ceremony. After it was over, her brother Shivang Chopra wrote on Instagram, "We saw love! We felt love! Waheguru." Sahaj Chopra wrote, "You found your love language."

Their mother Reena Chopra also showered love on the couple on Instagram. She wrote along with the couple's pics, “There are reasons in your life that make you believe all over again and all the time that there is a God up there. This is one of them ....#trulyblessed #thankyougod. I wish to thank all of you who have reached out and poured your blessings and wishes for them."

Parineeti's engagement was a star-studded affair with several politicians including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray in attendance.

