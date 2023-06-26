Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reach Delhi after scouting wedding locations in Rajasthan. Watch

On Monday, actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha reached Delhi after finishing their location hunting in Rajasthan for their upcoming wedding. They got engaged in May. As per sources, they are looking at a winter wedding. Also read: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to have a big fat and royal Punjabi wedding in Udaipur Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at Delhi airport. (Photo: Manav Manglani)(Manav Manglani)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha in Delhi

A video of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav exiting the airport premises has surfaced. As shared by a paparazzi account, the two looked seemingly tired and went on to get into their vehicle without posing for pictures. Parineeti wore a red top with navy blue pants and topped with a black shrug. Raghav opted for a beige shirt and pants.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding location

Previously sources told Hindustan Times, Parineeti went scouting for the venue in Udaipur last month. She reportedly explored Kishangarh. She also had plans to visit Jaipur. While she went solo in Udaipur, she was joined by Raghav for the rest of the tour in Rajasthan later.

Parineeti met Shikha Saxena, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department of Udaipur in May. Shikha had said, “I met Parineeti at the airport, where we had a good 20 minute conversation, following which we spent the day going to the venues with her. She was not directly talking about marriage but the conversation revolved around things which were indicative around that.”

“She was inquiring about the weather in Udaipur, when does the monsoon start and winter start. She had September in her mind. I told her that we have late monsoon, so it would be rainy till the last week of September. At that instance, she looked at her PA and noted down the information,” Shikha had added. While reports claimed the couple finalised The Oberoi Udaivilas, situated on the banks of Lake Pichhola, in Udaipur as their wedding venue, however, this isn't true as per sources. Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot between October 28 and 29. Their wedding is likely to have two receptions -- one each in Chandigarh and Mumbai.

Parineeti Chopra interacts with media

The actor recently attended an event in Mumbai and had a brief interaction with the paparazzi where photographers asked her to invite them to her wedding. A person congratulated her and she thanked him. Another one told her, "Shaadi mein bulana (Do invite us to the wedding)." She made a hand gesture, smiled and nodded. When a person asked, "How's married life?" she responded, "I'm not married yet."

Parineeti will be next seen with Diljit Dosanjh in the upcoming film Chamkila. The Imtiaz Ali directorial revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. She also has The Great Indian Rescue, previously titled Capsule Gill, in the pipeline.

