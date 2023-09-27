Parineeti Chopra recorded a special song for Raghav Chadha that played at their wedding. Check it out

Actor Parineeti Chopra is also a talented singer, who keeps sharing videos of her singing. For her wedding with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, she recorded a song titled O Piya. The melodious song added a special touch to their wedding ceremony. In the song, which had lyrics in Hindi and Punjabi, Parineeti expressed her love for Raghav. Also read: Parineeti Chopra kisses Raghav Chadha at Udaipur wedding ceremony

Parineeti Chopra's song

A day after their wedding, actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, who got engaged in May this year, took to Instagram to share some pictures from the nuptials.

O Piya, which reportedly played at Parineeti and Raghav's wedding ceremony on September 24 at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, has been composed by Gaurav Dutta. The lyrics are by Gaurav, Sunny MR and Harjot Kaur. Part of the lyrics were, “O piya, o piya, chal chalein. Baat lein gham-khushi, saath mein (Oh sweetheart, let us go. Let's share our sorrows and joy).”

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding

Parineeti and Raghav had an intimate wedding ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur on Sunday. The couple married in the presence of families and close friends. Parineeti's cousin, actor Priyanka Chopra gave the wedding a miss, but posted Parineeti and Raghav's wedding pictures on Instagram as she welcomed the AAP leader to the family.

Parineeti and Raghav had also hosted a reception for friends and family in Udaipur. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and former tennis player Sania Mirza had attended Parineeti and Raghav's wedding festivities.

Parineeti and Raghav's reception

Parineeti and Raghav reached Delhi on Monday, hours after making their first appearance as a married couple in Udaipur. It was reported that they will host a wedding reception in Chandigarh for friends and family, which will be followed by two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

However, as per a new report by ETimes, the receptions in Chandigarh and Delhi have been cancelled, and Parineeti and Raghav will now be hosting their friends in Mumbai in a grand reception on October 4.

Official wedding pics

The newlyweds shared their official wedding photos via a joint Instagram post on Monday. They wrote in their caption, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time... So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other… Our forever begins now.”

Parineeti wore a champagne and cream Manish Malhotra lehenga for the wedding, while Raghav was in a cream sherwani set. The couple got engaged in Delhi on May 13.

