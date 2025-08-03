Parineeti Chopra reveals what she made for her ‘pehli rasoi’, Raghav Chadha roasts her: ‘Nakal main bhi akal chahiye’

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra recently graced Kapil Sharma's show The Great Indian Kapil Show with her husband and politician Raghav Chadha. During the episode, Parineeti revealed what she made for her pehli rasoi (first kitchen, a tradition in Indian Hindu weddings) after her wedding and also recalled Raghav's reaction to it. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

What Parineeti made for her 'pehli rasoi'

Parineeti revealed that she didn’t know that there was any ritual like pehli rasoi and added, “I didn’t even know how to make a toast. I had to google how to make Halwa, and later I took help from my mother-in-law. Bhut tasty bana tha and I was excited to make it taste to Raghav. I thought it would be a romantic moment to serve Raghav this halwa in the evening. He came, had it, and I was waiting for feedback but didn't get any.”

Raghav then revealed that he had actually figured out that his mother had made the halwa and had complimented her. He added, “Nakal main bhi akal chahiye, thoda sa toh badal dete flavour. Bilkul maa waala halwa (Even copying requires some brains — they could’ve at least changed the flavour a bit. This is exactly like the halwa my mum makes)." Parineeti then quipped, "I'll not make halwa for you from now on."

When Kapil further asked if Parineeti helps with household chores, Raghav revealed that he once came home to find Parineeti and her mother re-organising the kitchen shelves to make them look more sophisticated.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's marriage

Parineeti revealed that she met Raghav in London during an event where both of them were supposed to receive awards from the British Council. When they interacted during the event, Parineeti casually asked him to meet whenever he was in Mumbai, and Raghav invited her for breakfast the next morning.

Their first breakfast date marked the start of their love story. The two got engaged on 13 May 2023 at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi and tied the knot in a grand but intimate wedding ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. They are often seen sharing romantic pictures with each other on social media.