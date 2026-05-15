Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana film trails far behind Kartik Aaryan's 2019 hit

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana’s romantic comedy drama finally released in theatres on May 15. The film opened to largely mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. It also had a slow start at the box office, failing to beat the opening-day collection of Kartik Aaryan’s 2019 film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana leads the romnatic comedy drama with Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office report According to Sacnilk, Ayushmann’s film collected ₹2.99 crore at the box office on its first day across 6554 shows, marking one of the lowest openings of his career. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is a spiritual sequel to Kartik Aaryan's 2019 hit. The film earned less than half of what Kartik, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar’s 2019 romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh collected on its opening day ( ₹9.10 crore).

The film recorded low occupancy on its first day, with 5.38% in morning shows, 10.92% in afternoon shows and 10.46% in evening shows. While some critics praised the film’s humour and comic timing, others criticised it for relying on old and repetitive jokes. However, the cast’s performances received unanimous praise from viewers and reviewers alike.

On Friday, Ayushmann took to Instagram and shared a video revealing his mother’s reaction to the film. In the clip, his mother was seen blessing him affectionately after watching the movie. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Mother has given her blessings. She says your film is very good. She was saying that if Papa were here, he would have loved it. She laughed a lot after a long time while watching #PatiPatniAurWohDo ❤️ In cinemas now!”

About Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh and Vijay Raaz, among others, in key roles alongside Ayushmann.

The story revolves around Prajapati (Ayushmann Khurrana), a forest department official married to journalist Aparna (Wamiqa Gabbi). He agrees to help his friend Chanchal (Sara Ali Khan) elope with her boyfriend Sunny (Vishal Vashishtha). Since Sunny’s father (Tigmanshu Dhulia) strongly opposes their relationship, Prajapati pretends to be Chanchal’s boyfriend for appearances. Complications arise when his colleague Nilofer (Rakul Preet Singh) mistakenly believes Prajapati and Chanchal are actually having an affair, leading to a chaotic comedy of errors.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Pati, Patni Aur Woh Do is the kind of film that knows exactly what it wants to be and rarely loses sight of it. Packed with misunderstandings and energetic performances, it delivers enough laughs to justify the ride, even if some stretches work better than others.”