Pavithra Menon's post criticising Janhvi Kapoor's accent in Param Sundari removed, singer quips 'Happy Independence Day'

A few days ago, Malayalam singer-actor Pavithra Menon took to Instagram to share a post where she criticised Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal of a Malayali girl in her upcoming film, Param Sundari. In a video she posted on her Instagram, Pavithra dissected Janhvi's accent and attire, and slammed the makers of the film for not casting a Malayalam actor in the role. That video has now been taken down from the platform. On Saturday, Pavithra herself shared a screenshot of the notice of removal of the video with a sarcastic remark from her. Malayalam singer-actor Pavithra Menon's video against Janhvi Kapoor's character in Param Sundari has been taken down by Instagram.

Pavithra's video taken down

Pavithra shared the screengrab that showed that the video was removed by Instagram after they received notice from 'a third party that it infringes their copyright'. Pavithra shared the screenshot with the caption: “Happy Independence Day to everyone who has a voice.”

The original video featured a few seconds of footage from the Param Sundari trailer, along with Pavithra's review of it. The inclusion of the footage may have been the reason the video was removed. However, similar trailer review videos are up on Instagram and YouTube, some of which have used even more clips from the film.

Pavithra received support from her followers after the post. One wrote, "That means it reached the right ears. We'll done." Another urged her to repost her video without the 'offending' parts. "Please post again this time without the stills from the movie," read the comment.

What Pavithra Menon had said

In her video critiquing Janhvi in Param Sundari, Pavithra had criticised the character's accent and said, "Before we go further into the trailer, I want to address this: 'What's the problem in hiring a proper Malayali actor?' Hum kam talented hote hain kya (Are we less talented)?" The singer further addressed the stereotype and added. "We have done such things in Malayalam films of the 90s when we had to show Punjabis (does an exaggerated balle balle). But now it's 2025. I think everybody knows how a Malayali talks, and how they are as normal as anybody else. We don't just wear jasmine flowers and do Mohiniyattam everywhere."

Pavithra is a singer and actor, who has given her voice as a playback singer in films like Mili and Jack & Daniel. She also appeared as an actor in the short film, Spit it Out, Margot! She has been a model in the past, and also tried her hand at managing events.

About Param Sundari

Param Sundari chronicles the cross-cultural romance between the two leads, one from Delhi and the other from Kerala. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi, along with Rajeev Khandelwal and Aakash Dahiya in pivotal roles. Directed by Tushar Jalota, it is set to release on August 29. Several other Malayali creators and viewers have criticised the characterisation of Janhvi's character as well. None of those videos have been taken down so far.