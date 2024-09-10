Phir Milenge producer says Salman Khan agreed to play HIV patient when entire Bollywood said no: ‘He did it for free’

Salman Khan has acted in different genres in his diverse filmography. Although the actor is known for his commercial films, he also played an HIV AIDS patient in Phir Milenge directed by actor-filmmaker Revathy. The film's producer Shailendra Singh took to his Instagram handle and posted a video where he told how Salman did the movie on HIV AIDS for free when entire Bollywood backed out. (Also read: Salman Khan performs Ganpati aarti with niece Ayat at sister Arpita Khan's home) Salman Khan played an HIV AIDS patient in Revathy's Phir Milenge.

Salman Khan acted in Phir Milenge for Re 1

In the video Shailendra can be seen saying, “Salman Khan charged Re 1 for the movie and in the climax he actually dies. AIDS ke topic pe awareness create karna pure Hindustan ki population ke liye, particularly youth ke liye (We had to create awareness on the topic of AIDS for the whole India, particularly the youth)…But I ultimately realised that cinema is a mirror of society and is also the ultimate heartbeat of every Indian. Us waqt aur ab bhi sabse bada youth icon Bollywood me - Salman Khan (Even then and today Salman Khan is the biggest youth icon of Bollywood). But imagine convincing a Salman Khan to do a movie revolving around the cause of AIDS when he is actually the Rambo, Terminator and the Superman of India.”

He also pointed out, “Lead actor of the film gets HIV and then dies in the climax. That is the plotline for the lead actor. The whole industry of Bollywood said no. That is the day I called Salman Khan. Salman dies in the climax of HIV, obviously his fans were not happy. But the message got across the nation. Because of being such an intense film, it came not only on cinema but satellite cable, everywhere. So the propaganda happened.”

Salman Khan's upcoming project

Salman was last seen in Tiger 3 directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film is a part of Aditya Chopra's spy universe comprising War 2, Alpha and other future spin-offs. The actor will be next seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's action-thriller Sikandar.