Pippa teaser: Ishaan Khatter leads soldiers to fight for Bangladesh in 1971 war

Actor Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur’s next film Pippa is all set for release. On the 75th Independence Day, the makers unveiled a new teaser of the film based on the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. Pippa will release on December 2, 2022. (Also read: Shabana Azmi says Ishaan Khatter is her 'favourite baccha')

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, Pippa stars Ishaan and Mrunal alongside Soni Razdan, and Priyanshu Painyuli. The one-minute teaser video features Ishaan as Captain (later Brigadier) Balram Singh Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry Tank Squadron, who went on to fight for Bangladesh.

Packed with heavy emotions and some intense war scenes, Ishaan emerges as a young war hero who leads soldiers to liberate the then East Pakistan. The first glimpse of the warm drama hits the right chord with dialogues like ‘Joy Bangla’—the popular war cry of the liberation war. It also featured a glimpse of Soni and Mrunal who will be seen as Ishaan’s mother and sibling, respectively.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Ishaan wrote, “PIPPA in cinemas December 2nd, 2022.On the momentous occasion of our country’s Independence Day - presenting a glimpse from a film we’ve collectively put our heart, gut and soul into. May our soil, our people and our culture be blessed always. It’s been an honour to represent the valour and bravery of our defence forces. More to come.”

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Ishaan wrote, “PIPPA in cinemas December 2nd, 2022.On the momentous occasion of our country’s Independence Day - presenting a glimpse from a film we’ve collectively put our heart, gut and soul into. May our soil, our people and our culture be blessed always. It’s been an honour to represent the valour and bravery of our defence forces. More to come.”

The teaser earned praised from celebrities like Mira Rajput, Anil Kapoor, Sanjana Sanghi and others soon after the release. Pippa was announced in 2020. Talking about the film, director Raja had said in a statement, “With Mrunal and Priyanshu Painyuli joining Ishaan, we have three of the most exciting young actors coming together. Personally, I’m very excited to work with such extraordinary young talent and look forward to the energy they bring to Pippa.”

Pippa is backed by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films. Its director Raja has films like Akshay Kumar-starrer Airlift under his credit. The music is composed by AR Rahman.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON