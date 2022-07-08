Pooja Hegde calls Lisa Haydon 'hottest mom on this planet': ‘What is this body even?’

Lisa Haydon shared new photos of her day at the beach. The model-actor is seen surfing in Bali in her latest photos on Instagram. She shared in her post that she was ‘scared’ as the waves seemed ‘huge’. While many applauded her for braving the waves, actor Pooja Hegde could not get over Lisa’s fitness, commenting on her post, “What is this body even?’ In August 2021, Lisa introduced her new-born daughter Lara via an Instagram post. She is also a mother of two sons. Read more: Inside Lisa Haydon's life as a busy mom-of-three

Sharing a series of photos of her dressed in a black swimsuit, Lisa could be seen surfing like a pro in the daytime photos. Many left fire and heart emojis on Lisa’s post. Pooja Hegde, too, showered her with compliments as she commented on her post. She wrote, “I mean… what is this body even?! Hottest mom on this planet for sure!” One Instagram user also commented on Lisa’s post, “The most beautiful woman in the world.”

Lisa Haydon is a mother-of-three, and often documents her surfing sessions on Instagram.

Lisa shares three kids – sons Zack and Leo, aged 5 and 2, and daughter Lara, who isn't even one – with husband Dino Lalvani. The model-actor, who lives in London, Mumbai and Hong Kong, often shares pictures of her surfing or chilling with her family at the beach. In her latest post, she said she was ‘rusty’ as she had not been in an ocean 'surfing like this in three years’.

Lisa wrote in her post, “Have always been scared to surf in Bali… the waves seem huge and very professional. The other day I was surfing a big foam board, so scared after not being in open ocean surfing like this in three years, and so rusty. Basically, spent the morning in ‘the laundry’ as our teacher Nyoman puts it. Haha, if you know you know. But as my husband quite rightly says ‘don’t waste a day in Bali’… in other words, if you don’t get out there, you didn’t live it to the fullest. Second slide has a wee little friend that popped his head up a few times this morning. If you’re ever in Bali head to Batu Balong for some sweet baby waves and ask for Nyoman who will push you onto the wave, enjoy.”

Lisa has worked in films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Housefull 3, Queen and Aisha, among others. She often appears on magazine covers and in photoshoots, both solo and with her children.

