Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pratik Gandhi: I have never judged the characters I play

Pratik Gandhi: I have never judged the characters I play

bollywood
Published on Sep 13, 2022 05:54 PM IST

Sharing his work mantra, Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi says he likes to keep things simple while shooting

Pratik Gandhi
Pratik Gandhi
ByKavita Awaasthi

With each project, Pratik Gandhi tries to make a mark and strives to do better. The actor shares he wants to live up to audiences’ expectations.

The Scam 1992 actor, who was last seen in the anthology Modern Love: Mumbai, knows what works for him as an actor. “I can create and aim to make my roles look real on screen. What works for me is that I have never judged the characters I play. I approach each role with honesty and try to do my best. I feel less is more. When I am acting, my rule is to keep it simple,” he says.

Gandhi has films Phule, Dedh Bigha Zameen, an untitled comedy with actor Vidya Balan and Woh Ladki Hai Kahan? with actor Taapsee Pannu, and web series on Mahatma Gandhi in his kitty. Talking about his work style and mantra, he shares, “An actor has to know when to stop acting in front of the camera. I have to be physically and mentally fit to get into the psyche of a character, and not allow the role to affect me. But it is easier said than done. Every time you feel an emotion in front of the camera or on stage, your body goes through emotion and it takes a toll. Your body doesn’t know that you are acting and feels everything — be it anger or sadness or tears. So how does one emote and then come out of the emotion quickly is something I constantly learn.”

The 42-year-old is usually ready for a challenge, but he finds a few things really difficult. “For me, getting dressed and stepping out for events is a big deal. It is tough to decide what to wear. I can roam the world in a pair of jeans and T-shirt, but at certain events, one has to look the part,” says Gandhi, who wants to do an action film in the future.

Get all the updates on Bollywood Moviesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsfrom Bollywood at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kavita Awaasthi

    Mumbai-based Kavita Awaasthi writes on Television, for the daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT Cafe

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out