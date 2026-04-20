Preity Zinta and Arjun Rampal's reunion at IPL gives fans Dil Hai Tumhaara nostalgia

Their reunion sparked a strong wave of nostalgia online, with fans quickly sharing “then and now” pictures and revisiting memories of their Dil Hai Tumhaara. One X user wrote, “Preity Zinta and Arjun Rampal celebrating after PBKS win. Dil Hai Tumhaara nostalgia.”

Zinta, co-owner of Punjab Kings, was in her element, cheering passionately and waving the team's flag with her signature enthusiasm. Rampal joined in the spirit, picking up a flag himself and soaking in the electric atmosphere alongside her.

Sunday's IPL clash between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants had more than just cricket to offer, it became an unexpected reunion that sent fans down memory lane. Bollywood stars Preity Zinta and Arjun Rampal, who shared the screen over two decades ago in the 2002 family drama Dil Hai Tumhaara, were spotted together in the stands, instantly turning heads both at the stadium and across social media. (Also read: Preity Zinta finally reacts to Salman Khan’s iconic 2014 ‘Zinta’s team won kya’ tweet after Punjab Kings victory )

“A true Bollywood touch in the middle of high-voltage cricket vibes,” wrote one fan, while another added, “One of my fav movies, I used to love Preity and Arjun’s jodi back in the day.” Others couldn’t help but admire their bond, with a comment reading, “From the big screen to the stands, that’s real friendship and solid support.”

‘Zara Hayat Khan with Major Iqbal’ Fans also brought in playful pop culture references. One user joked, “Major Iqbal cheering for PBKS? Not on my 2026 bingo card, but I’m here for it,” while another quipped, “Major Iqbal and Zaara reunion in a parallel world.”

Compliments poured in as well, with many praising how gracefully the duo has aged. “Both aging like fine wine,” read one comment, while another said, “Zara Hayat Khan with Major Iqbal, who would’ve thought.” One more commented, “Man, they are gorgeous.”

The reunion had added context beyond the cricket ground. The two had recently crossed paths at a private screening of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the blockbuster sequel directed by Aditya Dhar. Zinta was effusive in her praise afterward, calling every aspect of the film, from direction and performances to music and editing, "mindblowing."

On the work front On the work front, Preity Zinta is all set to make her comeback to the big screen after her last outing, Bhaiaji Superhit (2018). She will be seen as the female lead in Lahore 1947, alongside Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh.

The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan under his production banner. Reports suggest that Lahore 1947 draws inspiration from Asghar Wajahat’s acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Nai, which narrates the emotional story of a Hindu family left behind in Lahore during the Partition era.