Preity Zinta mingles with the crowd in Varanasi without getting recognised, says ‘no VIP services were available’

Actor Preity Zinta shared her experience of visiting Varanasi during the Maha Shivratri last week. The actor took to her Instagram to share a video reel of the trip, where she was seen without any VIP personnel surrounding her. The actor took rickshaw rides, walked in the crowded street and visited the Vishwanath temple with her mother Nilprabha Zinta. (Also read: Preity Zinta shares she is feeling sad after visiting Maha Kumbh. Here's why) Preity Zinta in Varanasi with her mother Nilprabha Zinta.

What Preity said about her Varanasi trip

The post had a video collage of all the pictures and videos taken during the Varanasi trip. Preity was seen walking around Godholia, with the street filled with a long line of devotees. Preity went incognito with a mask on her face, and wore a red churidaar set for the occasion. She also shared pictures from the Vishwanath Temple and clicked selfies with her mother.

In the caption, she began: “What an adventure this trip has been. Mom wanted to wrap up our Mahakumbh trip in Varanasi for Shivratri. So I told her, of course ma, let’s go. Once we got there we found out that due to heavy crowds, cars were not allowed & roads were blocked after a point, so people could walk & do darshan at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.”

‘Never did I encounter anything negative’

She went on to add her observations, saying, "We decided we will go for it. From sitting in a car to an auto rickshaw to a cycle rickshaw we did it all & more, as we walked forever in crazy crowds. My observations were -

The crowd in Varanasi was very decent. Never did I encounter anything negative and, people are essentially good. Even though the trip took us hours we never felt it, thanks to the power of faith & the collective energy of the people around.

I have never seen my mom so happy… she was glowing. Looking at her I realised that the greatest seva is not towards god but towards our parents. Sadly we only realise their value, once we become parents.

Even though she initiated this entire trip the calling was mine - she was just the excuse."

She added that there were no ‘VIP services’ available. Her caption read, “We reached at midnight & saw the midnight Arti. It was for a few seconds as no VIP services were available but it didn’t matter. It wasn’t the destination but the journey that was important ❤️ It was my mom’s shining smile I took back with me as Mahadev’s blessing & it was beyond precious 💕I love you Ma 💕! Thanks for this incredible trip 🙏 हर हर महादेव”

Fans were impressed with Preity's honesty and simplicity. One commented, “Preity Jee, your humility and love for your roots are truly inspiring! Always a joy to see someone so grounded and patriotic.” A second fan said, “How did no one recognize her? I can identify her just through those eyes!” A comment also read, “You're a good daughter to do this Seva for your mother. You will get good blessing.”

Preity is poised to make a comeback to films with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial venture, Lahore 1947. The project marks her return to the silver screen after a hiatus. Lahore 1947 is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and also stars Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol.