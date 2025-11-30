Preity Zinta shares heartfelt Thanksgiving note as she celebrates away from family: ‘It's not ideal to be away…’

Preity Zinta celebrated Thanksgiving away from her husband, friends, and family this year. While the actress is busy with her shoot schedules, she sent out a message to her fans on social media, revealing the things she is grateful for. The Veer Zara star shared a throwback picture of herself and her partner while thanking him for understanding her work routines. She also informed her fans that she is back on the sets now. Preity Zinta spent Thanksgiving away from Gene Goodenough(Instagram/Preity Zinta)

Preity and Gene Goodenough have been married since 2016, after meeting through a mutual friend in Los Angeles and dating for five years.

Preity Zinta’s thankful note

Taking to her social media, Preity Zinta posted a note, showing gratitude to her friends, family, and husband. On her X account, the actress wrote, “This Thanksgiving weekend has been celebrated over video calls & phone calls. It’s not ideal to be away from the family, but I cannot complain, as I have so much to be grateful for.”

She further added, “I’m grateful for my family and friends, thankful for all the opportunities and struggles that make me a better version of myself, and most of all, I’m thankful for having a partner that understands me and my crazy working schedule now that I’m back on set.”

Zinta concluded the message by stating that she cannot wait to get back home, “Till then Happy Thanksgiving weekend to all of you who celebrate.”

Preity Zinta’s upcoming projects

The actress is currently shooting for her upcoming movie, Lahore 1947, which is being directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Preity will share the screen space with Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh. Additionally, the film is backed by Aamir Khan, and the storyline will be based on the events of partition.

Previously, Preity shared glimpses of her workout sessions while revealing that she was working hard on a new project. Alongside the video, she said, "It does not matter how long & how much you train over the years… One needs to keep changing it up so you can push your body further and harder.”

She added, “Here I'm trying a new workout for a new project I'm working on with the one & only @yasminkarachiwala. Hope I can inspire some of you to go to the gym now.”