About the proposed law

The Italian government, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, is debating a proposal to authorise chemical castration for people convicted of sexual crimes. According to Firstpost, in September, lawmakers approved the formation of a committee to draft legislation on utilising androgen-blocking drugs to treat violent sex offenders.

As per reports, the Italian government, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing administration has been pushing for tougher law and order measures since taking power in 2022.

Preity hails the move

Preity is in support of getting this law, and took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express her view.

Reposting a tweet about the proposed law, she wrote, “What a fantastic move! Hope @mygovindia also does sometime similar. What do you think folks? It’s high time there is zero tolerance for such crimes”.

Her followers took to the comment section to join in the debate. One user wrote, “Zero tolerance policies can indeed make a significant impact in curbing illegal activities, with another mentioning, “Absolutely. Agreed 100%. But what laws are in place for the fake charges? Can we bring similar punishment for that?"

‘Pretty Preity is on fire,” shared one, with another writing, “Mam, cud have called out when such crimes would have happened in own country instead of echoing for other country's step”.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Preity is paving her way back to Hindi showbiz. She is set to make her comeback in the industry with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Lahore 1947. Lahore 1947, produced under Aamir Khan's banner, marks a collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Productions.The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal have also joined the cast of Lahore 1947 in a pivotal role. The movie will also feature Sunny Deol sharing screen space with his elder son Karan Deol.

In her personal life, Preity got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016. On November 11, 2021, they welcomed their twins, a baby boy named Jai and a baby girl named Gia, via surrogacy. She divides her time between India and the US.