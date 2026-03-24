Priyadarshan says Bhooth Bangla is different from Dhurandhar 2 as 'parents can proudly bring children' to it

It may be a time of action potboilers and masala entertainers in Bollywood, but Priyadarshan is hoping his return to Hindi films can change that. The prolific director is returning to directing Hindi films with Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy that has fans excited. As the film's promotions kicked off, many wondered whether it was a smart idea to release a horror comedy so soon after Dhurandhar 2, one of the biggest action films in recent times. But Priyadarshan does not see it as an ‘either-or’ situation. Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla is releasing on April 10.

Priyadarshan on Bhooth Bangla vs action films In an interview with news agency PTI, the filmmaker said he is not too worried about the film’s box-office prospects, as the "area of exploitation" is larger for such movies than for action films because they appeal to a universal audience.

He explained, “I think our area of exploitation is bigger, and people like to see different things. That is our biggest plus point with Bhooth Bangla. Moreover, this is a pure entertainment, a fun film; it is not as intense as Border or Dhurandhar. People enjoy every kind of film. I believe as long as the film is holding the attention and interest of people, every film will work.”

Border 2, a war drama, was released in January and minted ₹464 crore worldwide, becoming the year’s first big hit. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 arrived last weekend and has already earned ₹850 crore worldwide in just five days. Most experts project it as one of the highest-grossing films in the history of Indian cinema.

Priyadarshan on Bhooth Bangla's USP But Priyadarshan added that his horror comedy had its own USP - a wider reach to families. “Any parent can proudly bring their children and watch my film because I never use double meaning (stuff) or (show) vulgarity (in my films). I never embarrass the parents. This is something I have been maintaining from the day I started my career,” the director said.