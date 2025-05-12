Priyamani recalls dining with Shah Rukh Khan in his vanity van during Chennai Express: ‘It’s like a home'

Priyamani recalled helping Shah Rukh with a couple of dance steps during the Chennai Express song shoot. She went on to praise him as a hardworking actor, stating that even after shooting for 12 hours, he would call in the choreographer’s assistant, stay on set for another half an hour, and practise the steps for the next day.

Priyamani on Shah Rukh Khan's vanity van

Sharing some fun behind-the-scenes memories with SRK from the Chennai Express set, Priyamani recalled playing KBC on the actor’s iPad and said, “We shot for five nights and on the fourth night, he said, ‘Come, let’s have dinner.’ We had dinner in his vanity van, and that was the first time I saw it—I was like wow, I was in awe.”

When asked what Shah Rukh’s vanity looks like, Priyamani described it as “like a house.” She added, “It’s very personal—it has his pictures, his family’s pictures, and it’s all very tastefully and beautifully done. So I had a tour of his vanity. We had dinner.”

Priyamani featured in a special dance number alongside Shah Rukh in Chennai Express. The song, titled 1 2 3 4 Get On The Dance Floor, became a chartbuster, with fans gushing over SRK’s energetic performance. She later appeared in Atlee’s film Jawan, in which Shah Rukh played a double role alongside Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, and others in key roles. The film was a massive blockbuster, grossing over ₹1,100 crore at the global box office.

Priyamani and Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming projects

Priyamani will next be seen in the third season of the popular web series The Family Man. Directed by Raj & DK, the series also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles and is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video in November this year.

SRK, on the other hand, will next appear in King, helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film reportedly also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, and is set to go on floors later this year.