Priyanka Chopra beams with pride as Malti’s mom, feels her daughter carries her legacy

Actor Priyanka Chopra often uses social media to share precious and special moments spent with her daughter Malti and her husband Nick Jonas. Now, she took to Instagram to share a touching post, which talks about daughters carrying forward their mothers' legacy. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.

Priyanka Chopra’s post for Malti

Priyanka shared a heartfelt post on Instagram Stories, reposting a powerful quote about a daughter drawing strength from the battles she herself had to fight and overcome.

The quote emphasised how daughters carry forward their mother's legacy, drawing strength from the struggles and triumphs that paved the way for them.

The quote which Priyanka reposted read, “My daughter walks with a fire I had to fight to find. She is not my shadow. She is my legacy”.

Priyanka tied the knot with singer Nick Jonas in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.

Recently, Priyanka posted a brief clip of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and Arpita Khan’s daughter Ayat on Instagram. In the video, they held hands and walked together. Malti was seen carrying her soft toy with her. For the get-together, Malti wore a blue T-shirt, beige pants and shoes. Ayat wore a colourful dress and sneakers. Malti was heard chatting away with Ayat.

On the work front

Priyanka was most recently seen in Heads of State, an Amazon Prime Video film, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. The film is helmed by Ilya Naishuller. The action-packed comedy revolves around the US President (played by John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (played by Idris Elba), who must set aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy and save the world. They are joined by MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka) with whom they need to find a way to stop a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.

She is also working on SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu. Priyanka will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff, and has the second season of web series Citadel also in the pipeline.