Priyanka Chopra clicks pictures with fans as she lands in India; heads to Amritsar for ‘another adventure’
Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted at the Delhi airport, happily posing for fans and the paparazzi before heading to Amritsar.
After turning heads at the Bvlgari event in Italy, Priyanka Chopra is now off on her “new adventure”. The actor took to social media to share that she was heading to Amritsar, and on Thursday, she was spotted at the Delhi airport. She greeted the paparazzi with folded hands and also obliged fans with photographs.
Priyanka Chopra lands in India
On Thursday, Priyanka landed in India and was snapped leaving Delhi airport. The actor kept it casual in a satin silver shirt paired with blue jeans. She completed her look with a denim cap and oversized round glasses. Before getting into her car, Priyanka stopped to pose for the paparazzi and greeted them warmly with folded hands.
The actor was also seen happily posing for photographs with fans before leaving for her destination. Priyanka later took to Instagram and shared a map showing a flight from Delhi to Amritsar. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Chalo, another adventure.” However, she did not reveal what exactly the adventure was about.
Fans praised Priyanka for patiently clicking pictures with admirers and taking time out for the paparazzi. One of the comments read, “She’s so humble.” Another wrote, “She’s so humble and kind and respectful. No hurrying.” One fan commented, “Desi girl for a reason.”
About Priyanka Chopra’s recent and upcoming work
Priyanka was most recently seen in the pirate action-adventure film The Bluff. Helmed by Frank E. Flowers, the film also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison in key roles. The film received mixed reviews upon release, but Priyanka’s action-packed avatar was praised. It is currently available to watch on Prime Video.
Priyanka is now all set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles, along with Prakash Raj in a key role. The project marks Priyanka’s return to the Indian big screen after eight years, and the first look of her character had already generated excitement among fans. The film is touted to be an action-adventure and is also said to involve time travel.
During the teaser launch event of the film, SS Rajamouli revealed that Mahesh Babu will be seen in Lord Rama’s avatar in one of the sequences. The film is currently under production and is scheduled to release in theatres in April 2027. Apart from this, she also has season 2 of the Prime Video series, Citadel, in the pipeline.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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