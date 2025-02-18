Priyanka Chopra flaunts fit body, channels her inner Urmila Matondkar in new mirror selfie

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Hyderabad amid speculation that she may lead SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29. The actor recently shared a glimpse into her day with a new mirror selfie and fans believe she is preparing for Rajamouli’s film. Priyanka Chopra says she is channeling her inner Urmila Matondkar in new post.

(Also Read: Priyanka Chopra has the sweetest wish for Nick Jonas on Valentine's Day, shares rare picture from their dating era)

Priyanka's Instagram post

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a mirror selfie with the caption, “Channelling my inner Urmila Matondkar.” The actor was seen dressed in casual attire, which included grey sweatpants and a matching crop top. She completed her look with white trainers and tied her hair in a bun.

Priyanka Chopra's new mirror selfie.

She also added the song Mangta Hai Kya from Rangeela, which features Urmila and Aamir Khan. The song is sung by A. R. Rahman (who also composed it) and Shwetha Shetty, with lyrics by Mehboob. Helmed by Ram Gopal Varma, Rangeela is a 1995 romantic comedy that also starred Jackie Shroff. It marked A. R. Rahman's first Hindi film with an original score and soundtrack.

Fans were overjoyed to see Priyanka’s stunning picture. While the actor didn’t give any hint about her day, many thought she is preparing for SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29. One of the comments read, “Is it for Rajamouli’s film?” Another wrote, “Must be for SSMB 29.” Some were mesmerised by her beauty, with one commenting, “Omg my desi girl,” while another wrote, “Just perfect.”

While Priyanka has not yet confirmed if she is part of SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29, fans are convinced after seeing some of her Instagram stories. Earlier, Priyanka documented her journey from Toronto to Hyderabad and shared it on Instagram with RRR’s music in the background. Later, she even hinted at ‘new beginnings’ after her visit to Chilkur Balaji Temple in Telangana. All these clues have convinced fans that she will soon be seen opposite Mahesh Babu.

About SSMB 29

The film is touted to be an action-adventure similar to Indiana Jones. It was launched in Hyderabad last month with a pooja ceremony. However, the makers refrained from sharing any pictures from the event to keep Mahesh Babu’s look from the film under wraps. Fans are excited to see Priyanka in Rajamouli’s film since the reports started circulating on social media. While the official cast and title of the movie are yet to be announced, there are rumours that John Abraham will also play a crucial role in the film.