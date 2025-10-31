'Priyanka Chopra is only helping herself, not other South Asians, she's not Mindy Kaling', says Sweta Keswani

Sweta Keswani, who has been working in the US for over a decade now, has said that actor Priyanka Chopra hasn't helped other South Asians but is "only helping herself to be very honest." Speaking with India Today, she drew a comparison with Mindy Kaling, adding that "what she does is amazing." Sweta still lauded Priyanka's achievements. Sweta Keswani said she thinks Mindy Kaling is doing a better job than Priyanka Chopra for the South Asians.

The actor said how she thinks Mindy is doing more for South Asians than Priyanka. “I think it's incredible what she's (Priyanka) accomplished, there's no two ways about that. But she's not Mindy Kaling. She's not helping other South Asians. She’s only helping herself to be very honest. She's all about herself. What Mindy Kaling does is amazing because she's actually writing, producing and helping other South Asians to break through in the business, which is so hard as it is for women of colour," she said.

She added, “I feel that there are cliques just like everywhere. So certain people like certain people, will call certain people, and they'll be cliques. Unfortunately, I'm not in any South Asian cliques.”

About Sweta's career

Sweta is known for her work in Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, and Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, among others. Her international projects include New Amsterdam, Nos4a2, The Blacklist, Roar, As They Made Us and The Beanie Bubble. Fans will next see her in an episode of Law & Order SVU.

About Priyanka's Hollywood projects

Priyanka's began her journey in the US with the TV series Quantico, following it up with supporting roles in films such as Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic, The Matrix Resurrections, and Love Again.

It was with the Prime Video show Citadel that she moved to lead roles. She has since starred in the film Heads of State as well.

Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of Citadel. She will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter, alongside Mahesh Babu. She is then set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff alongside Karl Urban.