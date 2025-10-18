Sweta Keswani talks about 16-hour shift in Hollywood, reveals missing the money in Indian TV: ‘I’d be millionaire if…'

Actor Sweta Keswani may have been one of Indian television’s most recognisable faces, but her ambitions extended far beyond the small screen. Known for her work in Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, and Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, Sweta took a bold leap fifteen years ago when she moved to the United States to explore new creative horizons. In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Sweta opened up about the hardships, the craft, and the courage it took to start all over again. Sweta Keswani talks about transitioning from Indian television industry to Hollywood.

Sweta Keswani on moving to Hollywood

Reflecting on her transition from Indian television to Hollywood, Sweta admits it wasn’t an easy ride. “It wasn’t just Baa Bahu or Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, it was also Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, Nach Baliye, and so many other shows that were hits, all on prime time,” she recalls. “Everything was hard. Moving here, settling here, being away from family and friends, raising a child without any help and trying to balance a career. None of this was easy,” she said.

Sweta also pointed out the drastic difference between the acting styles of Indian television and Hollywood. “TV acting in India is very different from here. I had to hone my craft. When I was raising my child, I used that time to learn and work here as a performer. Aruna ji (Aruna Irani) used to say, ‘Aankhen phaado beta’, because there were a hundred zoom-ins on you! Here, it’s so subtle that they can’t even hear you sometimes, so they use subtitles,” she laughs. “Performing here is very real, very organic and authentic. It’s a lot of listening. So for the last 15 years, I’ve always been in class, working with acting coaches and honing my craft," she said.

Sweta says it's not easy to survive in Hollywood without support

Speaking about friends from India who wish to follow her path, Sweta offered an honest reality check. "A lot of actor friends say, ‘We want to come to Hollywood, can you help us?’ I tell them, I wouldn’t have survived here if I didn’t have my husband, who had a job. It’s very expensive. My husband’s stable job allows me to pursue my dreams. If it wasn’t for him, I don’t think I’d be able to do what I do,” she said candidly.

She continued, “Some people get lucky, but luck is preparation, meeting and opportunity. Not everyone who’s an influencer gets work. Many still have to work hard, audition and go the traditional way like we used to. Not everyone gets it the work because they are influencers, which has become a norm now. Not everyone has that good fortune.”

Sweta Keswani on a 16-hour shift

Life as a working mother in Hollywood isn’t glamorous all the time, Sweta confessed, “It’s never 12-hour shifts here, it’s 16-hour shifts,” she shared. “When I shot for The Beanie Bubble, I had to go to Atlanta for two weeks. My husband was sick, my daughter had tons of activities, and I had no help. I had to find my community of mums and call 4-5 people to pick up and drop off my child. It’s like Murphy’s law here: everything that can go wrong, will go wrong. And all managers and agents here say, ‘Book a vacation and you’ll book a job,’ which is so true."

She added, “And all actors are aware of this. Everybody knows this is going to happen. But what can you do? When you get a good job, you don’t always have the luxury to say no, you have to take it. No one adjusts according to your dates."

Sweta misses the regularity of work in India

While carving her way in Hollywood, Sweta admits there are things she still misses about working in India. She also revealed if the pay was better in Indian television than in Hollywood and said, “The amount of work I do here (Hollywood) if I did that there, I’d be a millionaire,” she says with a smile. “In India, I worked a lot. In Hollywood, the work is less frequent, but it’s of high quality.”

“I miss the regularity of work. I don’t miss the fame, but I do miss the money,” she added honestly. “Most of all, I miss being on set — the process of creating a story, developing a character slowly, running lines together and bringing a scene to life. That creative process, of knitting a story together, is what I miss the most."