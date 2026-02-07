Priyanka Chopra mourns Mary Kom co-star Sunil Thapa, recalls how he helped her when she lost her dad: ‘Always my coach’
Veteran actor Sunil Thapa played the character of Priyanka Chopra's coach in Mary Kom. He died at the age of 68 on February 7.
Veteran Nepali actor Sunil Thapa, who played Priyanka Chopra's coach in the biopic drama Mary Kom, died on February 7. He was 68. Priyanka has now shared a heartfelt tribute to the late actor, sharing how kind and supportive he was during a particularly tough period of her life. Priyanka shared that Sunil Thapa will always be her ‘coach’ and offered her condolences to the entire family of the actor. (Also read: Veteran actor Sunil Thapa, who played Priyanka Chopra's coach in Mary Kom, dies at 68)
What Priyanka said about Sunil Thapa
Taking to her Instagram account, Priyanka shared a montage from the 2014 film Mary Kom, in which Sunil Thapa's character pushes her to work hard toward her goal. In the film, he trains her and stays by her side through countless days of hard work. When she wins big, he is the first one to lift her up on his shoulders and celebrate.
In the caption, Priyanka shared, “You will always be my Coach Sir. You kept me together when I had just lost my dad. You loved me and helped me through many tough days without even realizing. Your warm hugs and your laugh will always be part of my memories.”
She went on to add, “Gone too young but never forgotten. Thank you for your kindness at a time that I was broken. Rest in peace Sunil Thapa. My condolences and prayers are with the family and loved ones.”
Priyanka's father, Ashok Chopra, died on June 10, 2013, in Mumbai. He died at age 62 after a long battle with cancer. The actor was filming Mary Kom at that time. In the biopic drama, she played Olympic medallist and world champion boxer Mary Kom. The film chronicles the life and journey of the Indian boxing champion from Manipur.
About Sunil Thapa
Born in Dang, Nepal, Thapa appeared in over 300 Nepali films. He was widely known for his iconic role as ‘Rate Kaila’ in the film Chino. He was recently seen in The Family Man Season 3 as David Khuzou, a respected leader and MCA chief in Nagaland. He also played a key supporting role in Mirai, the fantasy superhero action-adventure film starring Teja Sajja in the lead role.
His loss was mourned by many fans and world leaders. The Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, took to his Facebook account to share his condolences. He wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Sunil Thapa, whose powerful performances especially as Rate Kaila left an indelible mark on Nepali cinema. His talent and legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace.”
