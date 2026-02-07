Priyanka Chopra mourns Mary Kom co-star Sunil Thapa, recalls how he helped her when she lost her dad: ‘Always my coach’

Veteran Nepali actor Sunil Thapa, who played Priyanka Chopra's coach in the biopic drama Mary Kom, died on February 7. He was 68. Priyanka has now shared a heartfelt tribute to the late actor, sharing how kind and supportive he was during a particularly tough period of her life. Priyanka shared that Sunil Thapa will always be her ‘coach’ and offered her condolences to the entire family of the actor. (Also read: Veteran actor Sunil Thapa, who played Priyanka Chopra's coach in Mary Kom, dies at 68) Priyanka Chopra and Sunil Thapa in the 2014 release Mary Kom.

What Priyanka said about Sunil Thapa Taking to her Instagram account, Priyanka shared a montage from the 2014 film Mary Kom, in which Sunil Thapa's character pushes her to work hard toward her goal. In the film, he trains her and stays by her side through countless days of hard work. When she wins big, he is the first one to lift her up on his shoulders and celebrate.

In the caption, Priyanka shared, “You will always be my Coach Sir. You kept me together when I had just lost my dad. You loved me and helped me through many tough days without even realizing. Your warm hugs and your laugh will always be part of my memories.”

She went on to add, “Gone too young but never forgotten. Thank you for your kindness at a time that I was broken. Rest in peace Sunil Thapa. My condolences and prayers are with the family and loved ones.”