Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas take Malti on a train ride to Liverpool with their mothers. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a photo album from her recent trip to Liverpool in England. She took a train to the city with husband Nick Jonas, mom Madhu Chopra, mom-in-law Denise Jonas, daughter Malti and their friends. Nick's father Paul Kevin Jonas was also seen in some of the photos Priyanka shared. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra dresses up daughter Malti in a lehenga for a special pooja at home. See pics) Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and Malti were joined by Denise Jonas and Madhu Chopra on the trip.

Priyanka's Liverpool photo album

The photos posted by the actor show her pouting while clicking a selfie with Nick. She is wearing a white shirt and a cap and he is in a blue shirt paired with dark sunglasses. Next is her photo with friend Tamanna Dutt as they sit on a ferry. It is followed by a picture of Malti in a baby seat, playing with a small purse. She is wearing a pink dress in the photo.

Then, the family heads to a train station with Priyanka carrying Malti in a baby wrap and Nick carrying a bag and a flask. More photos show Priyanka showing Malti some views of the countryside on their train ride to Liverpool. There are more photos of Malti with Tamanna's son as they play together on the train. A photo also shows Malti playing with water in an inflatable kiddie pool. A cute photo shows her taking her dad Nick's help to walk and finally, there is a picture of Nick and Priyanka's moms posing.

Fans' reactions

Priyanka captioned her post, “Magic family.” Nick Jonas commented on it with a heart emoji. A fan wrote, “Malti is such a good name. Classic name, reminds of good old times.” Another said, “Awwhh… thanks for sharing these special moments with us… you guys are super busy and manage to carve out and make time to be together for Family Time…I just want to reach out and squeeze a virtual hug. LOVE always WINS.” A comment read, "Is that your mama in blue ? She’s so beautiful! Looks just like you."

About Nick and Priyanka

Nick and Priyanka got married in 2018 in Jodhpur. The couple welcomed Malti last year.

Priyanka was last seen in Citadel and Love Again. She is currently shooting for Heads of State with Idris Elba in London. Nick also saw the premiere of his film The Good Half at Tribeca Film Festival.

