Priyanka Chopra performs seva at Golden Temple in Amritsar, washes utensils; fans say: 'She didn't forget her roots'

Priyanka, in a clip, was seen sitting on the floor and performing seva. The actor washed utensils at the temple. Reacting to her videos, a person said, "Good to see that she did not forget her roots." A fan wrote, "Wow, she is doing seva at the holy temple. God bless her." A comment read, "Priyanka stays in the USA but is a true Indian at heart. Always so proud of her roots and culture."

In a video, Priyanka was seen walking towards the temple wearing a peach suit. She covered her head with a dupatta. The actor was also seen smiling and greeting people with folded hands. She also posed for a selfie with a staff member of the temple and also shared a conversation.

Actor Priyanka Chopra visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday and offered her prayers. Several videos and pictures of the actor at the holy site emerged on social media platforms.

Priyanka travelled to India a few days ago The actor who recently travelled to India shared with her fans, a few days ago, a glimpse of how she has been spending her time in Amritsar. She posted a photo of her meal on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Just Amritsar things..." alongside a face-savouring-food emoji. The photo showed golden-brown Amritsari kulchas alongside dal makhani, chole, yoghurt, butter, pickled onions, and green chillies.

On March 26, she documented her journey from New Delhi to Amritsar via a digital flight map shared on Instagram Stories. She also posted short clips of Punjab's lush green farmlands, filmed from her window seat. Before heading to Amritsar, the actor was spotted at the Delhi airport interacting with fans and posing for a photo.

About Priyanka's projects Priyanka was last seen in The Bluff, which has been streaming on Prime Video since February 25. The ensemble cast includes Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Zack Morris and David Field, among others. The Bluff is set in the Cayman Islands.

Set against a gritty, high-octane backdrop, the film features intense sword-and-gun action, with Priyanka taking on the consequences opposite Karl Urban. Directed by Frank E Flowers, the film is produced by siblings Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, and Angela Russo-Otstot under the banner AGBO.

Priyanka will next be seen in the SS Rajamouli-directed Varanasi. The film, which marks her Telugu debut, will also star Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others. The film will release on 7 April 2027. In the movie, Priyanka will essay the role of Mandakini. Fans will also see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel.