Priyanka Chopra reacts as Dia Mirza says she's 'proud of the strength you embody' after watching Heads of State

Actor Priyanka Chopra has been receiving praise for her work in her latest film, Heads of State. Now, actor Dia Mirza too has lauded Priyanka. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dia wrote a sweet note. Priyanka Chopra received praise from Dia Mirza on Instagram.

Dia Mirza praises Priyanka Chopra in Heads of State

Dia Mirza wrote, "Priiiiiiiii! So damn proud of the strength you embody. A treat to watch you. "She said she'll take care of it" and she does!!! What a woman (fire and red heart emojis). @priyankachopra Go watch our desi girl pack a punch #HeadsOfState."

Priyanka reacts with sweet note for Dia Mirza

Priyanka shared the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Aww Dee thank you so much for your generosity (red heart emoji) @diamirzaofficial." In the film, Priyanka portrays Noelle Bisset, an MI6 agent, alongside John Cena (US president Will Derringer) and Idris Elba (UK prime minister Sam Clarke).

The Ilya Naishuller-directed movie is streaming on Prime Video. It also stars Jack Quaid, Sarah Niles, Carla Gugino, Paddy Considine, and Stephen Root.

What Heads of State director said about Priyanka

Recently, Ilya told news agency PTI that he could see parallels between his journey in Hollywood with the way Priyanka, an already established star in India, made a space for herself in the US.

"She went from being so big in India to being like, ‘You know what? I want to risk it and see what happens. I want to go out there and be ambitious and try to crack America’. It is a very difficult thing to do. It always is, no matter how big you are at home, and the fact that she went there and started that path, I was like, I deeply respect that, and I admire that. It's courage," he said.

Priyanka upcoming projects

Fans will also see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. Season 2, which was scheduled to release this year, has been postponed to spring 2026. Priyanka will also feature in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff.