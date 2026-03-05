Priyanka Chopra recalls facing tough time with pregnancies before ‘miracle baby’ Malti's birth: ‘Still in constant fear’

Actor Priyanka Chopra married singer Nick Jonas in 2018, and the couple embraced parenthood in 2022 when they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy. In a recent interview with Marie Claire, the actor spoke about going through a tough time with pregnancies and revealed how everything changed after Malti was born. Priyanka Chopra calls Malti Marie her miracle baby.

Priyanka Chopra on welcoming Malti Marie Priyanka spoke about Malti being in the NICU for 110 days and said, “Our daughter was very coveted and very desired because I had a really tough time with pregnancies. She’s my miracle baby, so everything just stopped when she was born. I think it’s a preemie mom or a NICU mom thing, but I’m still in constant fear. When she’s not right by my side or she’s at school or when I’m in a different country, it’s this feeling that your heart is running outside of your body."

Priyanka revealed that Malti is already a performer and said, “She’s in the middle of a room just telling her jokes and singing at the top of her voice. It’s such a wonder to me that she’s this human being who has so much of me, my husband, her grandparents, her ascendants, and every day she’s a surprise. She’s the greatest gift of my life. All my priorities have changed. Everything starts and ends with her."

Earlier, Priyanka revealed that she was forced to announce her daughter’s birth because the news somehow got leaked. The actor shared that due to her premature birth, Malti was admitted to the ICU. She recalled how, during that time, Nick used to sing to Malti with his guitar while she chanted the Mahamrityunjay Mantra, the Gayatri Mantra and the Om Namah Shiv mantra. Priyanka often shares pictures of herself spending quality time with Malti. She even takes her to sets and was most recently seen caring for her daughter between shoots while filming The Bluff.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming work Priyanka was most recently seen in the pirate action-adventure film The Bluff. The actor will soon be making her comeback to Indian cinema with SSMB29, directed by S. S. Rajamouli.

The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran and is said to be made on a budget of ₹1000 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. The film’s teaser revealed it is a time-travel film. It is currently under production and is scheduled to release in theatres in April 2027.