Priyanka Chopra remembers father Ashok on death anniversary: ‘It still doesn’t feel real’

Actor Priyanka Chopra is really emotional on her father Dr Ashok Chopra’s death anniversary, and took to her social media to pen an emotional note with a heart-touching video. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra says she'd often skip coming home on Diwali until her father's death: ‘I realised that life is short’) Priyanka Chopra also has a tattoo dedicated to her father.

She took to Instagram to honour his memory by sharing a reel on her Instagram

A heart-touching tribute

She posted the reel which starts with Ashok singing Sawan ke mahine mein on stage. It then takes one on a flashback ride by showing beautiful moments featuring Priyanka with her father and family while growing up. It is full of moments from gatherings, vacations and celebrations.

Sharing the video, she wrote, ‘The light of every room. You’re still our brightest light dad. 11 years without you and it still doesn’t feel real. Thinking of you today and everyday. I love you. Forever. Hold your loved ones close and tell them you love them. Time can be short”.

The actor got love from her Insta fam after posting the reel. A comment read, "The way Priyanka looked at her father in every pic." Another comment read, "That photo where you're looking at your father with much adoration." Another comment read, "Daddy's lil girl... always."

About her bond with her father

Priyanka’s father had been suffering from cancer for quite a few years before he passed away in 2013. The actor was heartbroken on his death. She shared a very close bond with her father, and even has a wrist tattoo dedicated to her father.

Over the past several years, she has remembered him on several occasions. In an interview, she admitted that she missed his presence at her wedding with pop star Nick Jonas in 2018. “I was getting married and I missed my dad so much at that time. I missed his presence so much knowing that my mom would be doing it all alone, when it was all that my dad wanted and would keep saying ‘Main suit kab silwaau, main suit kab silwaau’. It was very prevalent in my brain at that time and this definitely help me heal,” she told Zoom.

In 2021, during her interview with the talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka had said, "I miss most about him just how unabashedly proud of me he would be in the littlest things. Even if I am having dinner and my plate is clean, my dad would be excited. If I wore a dress that I liked, my dad would be excited”.

“From the littlest thing to the biggest thing, he would be the loudest in the room. I miss the noise, the excitement he had, the joy and investment he had in my life and just how excited he used to be about everything about me,” she added.