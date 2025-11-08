Priyanka Chopra returns to singing with desi version of Last Christmas for Gurinder Chadha’s Christmas Karma

Actor Priyanka Chopra is making her musical comeback with a reimagined version of the iconic Wham! classic Last Christmas. Adding a distinct Indian touch, her 'Desi Version' of the beloved holiday song arrives just in time for the festive season. Priyanka Chopra reimagines Wham!'s Last Christmas with an Indian touch for the film Christmas Karma, blending traditional sounds with the festive spirit.

Priyanka Chopra sings ‘desi version’ of Last Christmas

The track is part of acclaimed filmmaker Gurinder Chadha’s upcoming family musical Christmas Karma, set to release in cinemas across the UK, Ireland, and the US on November 14. Priyanka’s rendition blends traditional Indian sounds with the cheerful spirit of the Christmas anthem, forming part of the Christmas Karma (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), an album celebrating the UK’s vibrant and diverse music scene.

The soundtrack also features contributions from global artists, including Gary Barlow, Billy Porter, Nitin Sawhney, Shaznay Lewis, Pixie Lott, and Boy George. The full album will be released alongside the film.

Priyanka Chopra's musical career

Priyanka first ventured into international music in 2012 with In My City featuring Will.i.am, followed by Exotic with Pitbull in 2013. However, her singing career began much earlier with Ullathai Killathe in the 2002 Tamil film Tamizhan. She has also lent her voice to Bollywood tracks like Saajan Saajan (Barsaat), Chaoro (Mary Kom), and Dil Dhadakne Do.

For Priyanka, music has always been deeply personal as it was a way to honour her late father, Dr. Ashok Chopra. Speaking at an earlier event while promoting her In My City single, she had said, “This was my dad’s dream. My parents were very emotional when they heard my song. My father is an incredible singer, and I’m happy I could fulfill his dream.”