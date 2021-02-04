Priyanka Chopra reveals the one rule of her marriage with Nick Jonas: 'We see each other every three weeks’
Priyanka Chopra, who is married to American singer-actor Nick Jonas, has revealed they made it a rule at the time of getting married -- to spend at least a couple of days together every month. The two tied the knot in an extravagant wedding ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December, 2018.
Priyanka also opened up about how the couple's union is like a "big marriage" as their teams also have to work in coordination with each other so as to allow them more time together.
Opening up about the particular rule of their marriage, The White Tiger actor told Elle UK in an interview, "We see each other every three weeks. Wherever we are in the world, we fly to each other at least once a month for a couple of days. It was our rule when we first got married. Otherwise we’d never see each other."
She further added, "Our teams also had to get married! They have to talk to each other like, 'I am scheduling her here. No, we can’t do it... This is when we’re free... We have to move this.' It’s like a big marriage. It’s not just us but our families and teams, too."
Also read: Check out Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ matching tattoos? See pics
Priyanka and Nick celebrated their second wedding anniversary on December 1 last year. Talking about two years of marriage, she said, "It feels like so long but it also feels like a snap of a moment, too. I can’t explain. It’s so weird... I feel like I don’t remember what life was before I met him."
Priyanka is currently basking in the success of her film, The White Tiger. The Ramin Bahrani film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav and Mahesh Manjrekar.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah Rukh, Suniel's sons, Aryan Khan and Ahan Shetty, play cricket together
- Ahan Shetty and Aryan Khan, sons of actors Suniel Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan, were spotted playing cricket together in Mumbai. See pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Konkona feels ‘fear’ made Bollywood and cricket stars share unity tweets
- Konkona Sensharma responded to a tweet questioning why Bollywood and cricket stars put out similar statements on the farmers' protest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha on postpartum stress: 'Sometimes, I felt like I was going through a lot'
- Neha Dhupia talked about experiencing postpartum stress and being concerned about getting back in shape. She welcomed daughter Mehr in November 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pregnant Kareena Kapoor says she's having sugar rush, digs into box of Nutties
- Kareena Kapoor, who is due in February, shared a picture of a box of Nutties and mentioned how she was having a sugar rush.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka reveals the one rule of her marriage with Nick: ‘We meet every 3 weeks'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farah Khan Ali disappointed by film fraternity's 'identical' unity tweets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee takes a swipe at Kangana Ranaut, suggests it's in her DNA to be toxic
- Taapsee Pannu has made several comments about Kangana Ranaut's sustained Twitter attacks against her. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Athiya Shetty shares a gorgeous pic, see rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul's response
- Athiya Shetty shared a new picture on social media, and a number of celebrities reacted to it. One of them was her rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakesh on life after cancer: 'Not allowed, but I have 2 pegs every evening'
- Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, has said that even though he has quit smoking, he has alcohol almost every evening, because it makes him feel 'mentally fit'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tahira Kashyap pens poem on World Cancer Day: ‘There's more to the scar'
- Tahira Kashyap, who is a breast cancer survivor, has shared an inspirational poem on the occasion of World Cancer Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor reacts to marriage rumours: 'What are you saying?'
- Actor Shraddha Kapoor was confronted at the airport about rumours about her tying the knot with Rohan Shrestha. Check out her response.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt shares stunning monochrome pictures from photo shoot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger's new stunt will make your jaw drop, Shaan asks if it's 'a video game'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjay's latest MRI and PET scans say he is cancer-free, says Torbaaz producer
- According to Torbaaz producer Rahul Mittra, actor Sanjay Dutt's latest MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) and PET (positron emission tomography) scans reveal that he is cancer-free.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kartik Aaryan shares pic from film shoot, says 'missed my team a lot'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox