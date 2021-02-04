Priyanka Chopra reveals the one rule of her marriage with Nick Jonas: 'We see each other every three weeks’

Priyanka Chopra, who is married to American singer-actor Nick Jonas, has revealed they made it a rule at the time of getting married -- to spend at least a couple of days together every month. The two tied the knot in an extravagant wedding ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December, 2018.

Priyanka also opened up about how the couple's union is like a "big marriage" as their teams also have to work in coordination with each other so as to allow them more time together.

Opening up about the particular rule of their marriage, The White Tiger actor told Elle UK in an interview, "We see each other every three weeks. Wherever we are in the world, we fly to each other at least once a month for a couple of days. It was our rule when we first got married. Otherwise we’d never see each other."





She further added, "Our teams also had to get married! They have to talk to each other like, 'I am scheduling her here. No, we can’t do it... This is when we’re free... We have to move this.' It’s like a big marriage. It’s not just us but our families and teams, too."

Priyanka and Nick celebrated their second wedding anniversary on December 1 last year. Talking about two years of marriage, she said, "It feels like so long but it also feels like a snap of a moment, too. I can’t explain. It’s so weird... I feel like I don’t remember what life was before I met him."

Priyanka is currently basking in the success of her film, The White Tiger. The Ramin Bahrani film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav and Mahesh Manjrekar.

