Priyanka Chopra says her job is inconsistent, thinks she could be dropped any time: ‘I could get cancelled’

For the first half of 2023, Priyanka Chopra has had a global web series with Prime Video's spy thriller Citadel and a rom-com Love Again currently in theatres. However, the actor, who features on Grazia UK as well as 12 other international editions, says that she is aware that her job as an actor is 'extremely inconsistent'. She also went on to say how she was aware that she could get cancelled tomorrow and doesn't take it for granted. (Also read: During lie detector test, Priyanka Chopra confesses she's not watched RRR, 'lies' about Nick Jonas' acting skills) This month, Priyanka Chopra will feature on Grazia UK and 12 of its international covers.

The actor shared her latest magazine cover on Instagram and wrote, "What a joy to be your global cover star. (red heart emoji) @graziauk 12 covers around the world." In the cover she has shared, the actor is wearing an orange hooded outfit with a low neckline. The cover calls her a 'Hollywood star hitting her prime'. The magazine is both available in print and digitally.

She told Grazia UK in the magazine interview about how she doesn't take her success for granted, “My job is extremely inconsistent. I could get cancelled tomorrow, people could decide I'm not flavour of the month. I have never been the kind of person who thinks I have made it.”

She went on to add that when she came to Hollywood, she got tired of the rejection initially. She said, “There were so many times I wanted to quit. I was tired of rejection. I felt dismissed and patronised on set, like people didn't believe I could do my job even when Bollywood is as huge as it is.”

In the past few months, the actor has been travelling around the world attending the premieres of her latest projects in Mumbai, London, Rome, Los Angeles and New York. Priyanka's husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, accompany her for her work-related events.

In Citadel, she plays a spy named Nadia Sinh who has her memory wiped. Richard Madden plays another spy with a similar fate. She stars with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in Love Again, which is directed by James C Strouse.

This summer, she will begin filming her next project titled Heads Of State with John Cena and Idris Elba in the UK. She is expected to make her return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. The film, which also co-stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, will begin filming by the end of this year.

