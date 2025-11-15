Priyanka Chopra says Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa will be best parents; Farah Khan ready to be fun aunt to their baby girl

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on their fourth wedding anniversary, 15 November. The couple shared the joyous news on social media, and their industry friends showered love on them and the newborn. From Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal to Priyanka Chopra, many celebrities congratulated the couple on embracing parenthood. Bollywood celebrities congratulate new parents Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa on welcoming baby girl.

Bollywood celebrities shower love on Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

On Saturday, after Rajkummar and Patralekhaa announced the birth of their baby girl, Priyanka Chopra reacted to the post and commented, “Congratulations, so, so happy for you both. You’ll be the best parents (red heart emoji).” Ayushmann Khurrana also commented, “Waah (red heart) congratulations, guys.” New dad Vicky Kaushal also congratulated the couple and wrote, “Congratulations!! God bless.”

Farah Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Vicky Kaushal shower love on Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa as they welcome baby girl.

Filmmaker Farah Khan shared pictures from Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s Sooraj Barjatya-style baby shower and commented on their post, “Yooohooo!! Best news! I am going to be the fun aunt.” Keerthy Suresh and Malaika Arora were among others who congratulated the new parents.

Kiara Advani pens note as Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcome baby girl.

Kiara Advani, who became a mum in July this year, took to Instagram Stories and, sharing Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s post, wrote, “Congratulations and God’s blessings on your precious baby girl. The best chapter has begun!”

About Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa dated for 11 years before tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2021. The couple announced Patralekhaa’s pregnancy in July this year and welcomed their baby girl on their fourth anniversary.

They shared a sweet post on Instagram, which read, “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents Rajkummar and Patralekhaa.” The caption on their post read, “The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary.”

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s upcoming work

The couple recently launched their own production house, KAMPA Films, a name drawn from the initials of their mothers. They announced their first project under the production banner, titled Toaster. The film stars Rajkummar and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles, along with Archana Puran Singh, Seema Pahwa and others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix, but the premiere date is yet to be decided.