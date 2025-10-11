Nick Jonas' surprise visit home for Karwa Chauth amid intense touring has Priyanka Chopra gushing for her 'true chaand'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared pictures on Karwa Chauth as her husband, singer Nick Jonas celebrated the festival with her in New York in the "middle of intense touring." Taking to Instagram on Friday, Priyanka Chopra also shared that her mother-in-law sent her sargi a day before the festival. Her mother, Madhu Chopra, bought her food from Vikas Khanna's restaurant Bungalow to break her fast. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married for nearly seven years.

Nick Jonas makes sure he is with Priyanka Chopra on Karwa Chauth

In the first photo, Priyanka and Nick posed together while she pointed at the moon visible in the night sky from their room. Priyanka showed off her red bangles as she caressed Nick's face in another picture. A photo showed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas scribbling something as she sat near her parents. Malti was also seen drawing Nick's hand while he placed it on paper.

Priyanka also paid tribute to her late father, Ashok Chopra, in a picture. In a photo, Priyanka posted a picture of a paper on which Malti wrote her name while her parents gave their respective signatures next to it. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, "Surprise!! Daddy’s back!"

Priyanka pens a sweet note

"(Heart eyes emoji) In the middle of intense touring, when he comes back home, to make sure he spends Karva Chauth with me every year, when my mother-in-law sends me my Sargi the day before, and my mother brings back delicious food made by Vikas Khanna from @bungalowny to break my fast.. this is what my dreams were made of. (Pleading face and smiling face with hearts emojis) Thank you for being my true chaand (moon). Love you forever and always @nickjonas," she added. She geo-tagged the location as New York City. Reacting to the post, Nick posted a red heart emoji.

Fans react to Priyanka's post

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "An American yet he respects her culture and fulfils his responsibilities." A person wrote, "The strongest celeb couple I know. Keep smiling, you guys." "He looks tired. We love a Dad that prioritises his family," read a comment. An Instagram user said, "This is a dream come true. So much love and respect for you." "You guys are really special. Always taking time out for each other."

About Priyanka and Nick

Priyanka got married to Nick in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed their daughter, Malti, through surrogacy in January 2022.

The Jonas Brothers--Kevin, Nick and Joe-- are currently on their tour, Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown. The tour consists of 52 concerts. The tour will conclude on November 14 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. She is then set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter, alongside Mahesh Babu.