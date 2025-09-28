Priyanka Chopra takes daughter Malti out for a stroll in New York, hangs out with Ishaan Khatter, Dia Mirza. See pics

Priyanka Chopra often takes to her Instagram account to share pictures from her life, both professional and personal. From getting ready on set to playing with daughter Malti to attending events, the actor keeps her fans updated with what's happening in her life. Her latest photo dump was no different, as she shared a series of snaps from her recent stay at New York, on Sunday. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all smiles as they attend the Wimbledon Tennis Championships together. See pics) Priyanka Chopra shared a bunch of pictures from her stay in New York recently.

Priyanka's NY photo series

In the first picture, Priyanka was all smiles as she got a sweet kiss from husband Nick Jonas. Another picture saw daughter Malti sitting on her lap as she got her nails done on what seemed like the makeup room on set. Malti also had a lovely time playing and swimming with her dolls in the other pictures.

Priyanka shares her New York fall moment

Priyanka also took out Malti on a stroll on the New York streets. Actor Ishaan Khatter was seen with her in one picture, and her good friend Dia Mirza also joined her for a walk in the next picture. The two actors smiled for the camera, with Malti holding her doll in the stroll. In the caption, Priyanka wrote: “A little New York fall moment with the people you love is magical.” She added the hashtags lately and blessed.

Fans saw Priyanka last in Heads of State. In the Amazon Prime Video film Priyanka stars alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. The film is helmed by Ilya Naishuller. The comedy action thriller was released on the site on July 2. She is all set to make her comeback in Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29. The film stars Mahesh Babu as well as Prithviraj Sukumaran. An official announcement about the film and the cast is yet to be made.