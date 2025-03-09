Priyanka Chopra's mother says she traumatized her with boarding school: ‘Usko mentally prepare nahi kiya’

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra recently opened up about the journey of the actor from winning Miss World to making a place for herself in the industry on her own hard work and talent. In a new interview with Pinkvilla, Madhu shared that she ‘traumatized’ the actor with the decision to send her to boarding school at a very young age. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra's mother recalls how Bareilly was unkind to actor in 2000, called her Miss World win ‘naari shoshan’) Madhu Chopra talked about Priyanka Chopra's childhood days.

What Madhu Chopra said

During the interaction, Madhu shared, “When I sent her to boarding school, I had some self doubt at that time and I still regret it. Otherwise, I don’t regret any of my decisions. Chote se bache ko traumatise kia maine. Usko mentally prepare nahi kia tha ki aap boarding mein jaa rahe hain (I traumatized a little kid. I did not prepare her mentally that you are going to stay at a boarding school).”

Why Priyanka was sent to boarding school

She added the reason behind taking that decision and said, “Chhor ke chale aaye (We left her there). That was heartbreaking for both us. But she, confident that she is, survived that and made her way through it. She was playing with her doll and she told her father, ‘Can’t you see I'm busy?' I heard that and I realised this is how I speak. So self doubt poured in that like my parenting was going wrong. She was loved and we felt it was spoiling her but that was not a good decision."

Priyanka made her acting debut in the Tamil movie Thamizhan (2002), followed by her first Bollywood film, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003).

Priyanka is touted to star in SS Rajamouli's next, alongside Mahesh Babu. She had teased the beginning of a ‘new chapter’ last month when she was in Hyderabad. An official announcement is expected to be made soon regarding the project.