Pratik Gandhi, Gulshan Devaiah, Sayani Gupta: Actors reflect on resonance and social impact of their queer characters

Impactful storytelling through the medium of cinema and appropriate representation of characters onscreen can move mountains. And when it comes to stories of queer community being told on screen, the recent years have witnessed a significant evolution. Be it the narratives, portrayal of these characters and also how audience’s mindset have changed towards the community, there definitely is better understanding of the whole subject. Actors Regina Cassandra and Pratik Gandhi portrayed queer characters in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Modern Love Mumbai respectively.

Through their convincing performances, actors have transcended stereotypes, shattered biases, and opened doors to a new era of acceptance. As the nation celebrates Prime Month, we talk to actors have fearlessly portrayed queer characters, who discuss how their roles have impacted individuals, and how Indian audiences are embracing queer content like never before.

Bani J - Four More Shots Please!

I wish I had the data to quantify if Indian audiences have started accepting LGBTQIA+ content now. But yes, I do feel that with the number of shows or content coming out, and the amount of exposure these stories and characters are now getting, audiences are definitely watching [and liking these stories]. When it comes to their mindset, however, one can only hope it gets changed with time.

I’m glad we got to tackle the stigma in our show Four More Shots Please!, along with showing how real and normal queer characters are. My bisexual character, Umang Singh, showcased very simply that queer people exist, they have a heart and that they (and their stories) deserve respect just like everyone else. It’s important that the way these characters are portrayed isn’t done in a demeaning or caricature-ish way. I most definitely think shows and films can help impact society and promote inclusivity.

Gulshan Devaiah - Badhaai Do

I can relate to one surprising experience, which clearly shows that things are changing. I was shooting in Dehradun, and coincidentally, Raj (actor Rajkummar Rao) was also there. There were so many times that elderly women above 60, who had grandchildren would come to me and Raj to appreciate our film Badhaai Do (where they played queer characters). They even said that we were such a great couple on screen. I’ve not read any research papers or statistics about it. But, this is my experience.

We underestimate our society to some extent. I think now people are a lot more open. It really depends on how you communicate it to them. With any sensitive topic, you can’t shove everything down somebody’s throat. I don’t know if there is a change as such, but there are definitely more stories being told. In Badhaai Do, I was just sincere and honest with the script, and I think it did impact the audience in a way. My character was in a way a part of bringing this change.

Sayani Gupta - Margarita With A Straw

I know that a lot of people said no to playing the queer character in Margarita With A Straw, which finally I portrayed. They didn’t want to do it because they were scared. I never saw any merit to that thought at all. It shouldn’t be a stigma for anybody. Not doing a part like this is being dumb. I did not care about the acceptance of the audience, I did it because it’s a good part and a great script. The younger generation and even the older generation people are becoming much more aware, open, and inclusive. When we made the film in 2013, and now a decade later, people have become way more accepting towards such stories, and my character in the film is a part of bringing this acceptance.

Regina Cassandra - Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

The film industry has evolved with time, and it has definitely evolved for the better. As someone who has played a queer character, I’m very happy to be someone who was in the initial phase of this evolution. There has always been an audience for LGBTQIA+ content. But yes, there are now more people who understand these social aspects and there’s more awareness and inclusion. Cinema in a way has shaped that.

It was so surprising when a few years ago, a girl from the North East came up to me and said, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga was my gay awakening’. It made me feel so happy that my character actually impacted a set of people. It might have helped many in standing up for themselves. There will be challenges, but then this is your story, and you have to do this.

Pratik Gandhi, Modern Love Mumbai

Things are changing slowly, and the Indian audience is also understanding that queer stories are much more beyond just sex. Along with the audience, Indian cinema has also evolved in showcasing queer content in shows and films. We are seeing many good stories and characters, with very sensitive representation of the LGBTQIA+ community. Earlier, these characters and concepts were shown in a comic manner, but now they’re more real and better fleshed out.

Our approach in Modern Love Mumbai was also very deep, and not at all cliche. Those gay characters played by me and Ranveer Brar were not at all stereotypical, instead very simple and true to their own selves. They (members of the queer community) are one of us and don’t need to be spelled out differently. I think my character Manzar played an important role in promoting inclusivity and impacting society. The way he stood for himself, and tried explaining to his family and the way he manoeuvred around it was very real. Pyaar sirf pyaar hota hai.