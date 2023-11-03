close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Radhika Madan recalls being told her jaw is crooked: 'But I was Kareena Kapoor in my head'

Radhika Madan recalls being told her jaw is crooked: 'But I was Kareena Kapoor in my head'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 03, 2023 09:52 AM IST

Radhika Madan recalls the time she was told she is not pretty enough for the industry, and had a ‘tedha’ jaw.

Radhika Madan has said that in her earlier stage of struggle in the film industry, she was often told that she was not pretty enough, and had a crooked jaw. Radhika Madan was talking to News18 in an interview when she recalled her younger days and added that those comments came as a surprise to her because she believed she was 'Kareena Kapoor'.

Radhika Madan recalls the time she was a newcomer in the film industry.(Instagram/@radhikamadan)
Radhika Madan recalls the time she was a newcomer in the film industry.(Instagram/@radhikamadan)

Radhika was told she has a ‘tedha’ jaw

“I was told that I’m not pretty enough and that my jaw is slightly tedha (crooked). I was quite surprised because I was Kareena Kapoor in my head. Maybe they couldn’t see it but ek achchi johori ko heera dikh hi jaata hai," she told the news channel.

In the interview, she also revealed how she responds to fake and baseless stories that are often reported about her as a celebrity. She said she reads everything written about herself and when she comes across stuff that she does not like, she simply has a good laugh over it. She also said that earlier, she was often affected by the negativity, and wanted to prove herself and change the wrong perceptions. Radhika added that she has now developed a thick skin.

Radhika on online safety

Radhika was most recently seen in the film Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video. It revolves around a case of cyber security breach. Talking about online safety, Radhika Madan told Hindustan Times in an interview, “For me, social media is just like putting on a mask. It’s the only validation that we are seeking in life. I know people who will be like ‘Hey I cannot follow you on social media because you don't have n number of followers.’ It’s extremely sad because that is your perception, it’s time to realise that we are much more than the number of followers. We are letting Social media control our lives, where it should be the other way around.”

Radhika's new projects

Earlier this year in August, Radhika was named as a part of the jury panel at the International Emmy Awards 2023. She has an interesting lineup of films that include the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru alongside Akshay Kumar. She also has Sanaa in the pipeline which features also Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah, and Shikha Talsania.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
