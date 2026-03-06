Raha's excited celebration alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor for Team India steal the show at T20 World Cup semi final
Raha Kapoor's cuteness won the internet as she joined mom Alia Bhatt and dad Ranbir Kapoor to catch the India vs England T20 World Cup Semi Final match.
India defeated England by seven runs to enter their second straight T20 World Cup final, where they will face New Zealand in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The semifinal match, which took place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, was attended by several Bollywood stars, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. However, it was Ranbir and Alia's daughter Raha Kapoor, whose excited reactions stole the show. (Also read: Raha cheers for India as she watches India-England T20 semi-final with mom Alia Bhatt and dad Ranbir Kapoor. See pics)
Raha cheers and claps for Team India
In several videos from the match that have been shared by fans on social media, it was Raha who was at the centre of attention. Raha was seen excitedly clapping along with Ranbir and Raha, flashing the cutest smile. Raha sat on Ranbir's lap for a while and cheered. At one moment, when everyone was clapping in rhythm, Raha also joined in, which Alia saw. The actor giggled as the three of them continued to cheer for Team India for their amazing performance.
Reacting to the moments shared between Ranbir, Alia and Raha, one fan commented, “Ranbir and Alia making Raha cheer, this is so wholesome (red heart emoticon).” Another wrote, “Missed this cutie pie so much, my day is made.” A comment read, “Watching a live cricket match at Wankhede with your husband and kid? Dream of every cricket fanatic. This is such a goal.” “Cutest munchkin,” wrote a second fan.
Alia talks about Raha
Alia attended the BAFTA Awards last week and presented an award. On the red carpet, the actor talked about Raha and shared how she considered her a source of inspiration. “Being in front of the camera, to me, it’s a blessing. I feel so grateful that I love so deeply, I love my job so deeply. But I have to say that my true source of inspiration and magic right now is my daughter (Raha). And looking at her just bloom… she’s three now, dancing, to my songs sometimes. I’m like, okay, that’s life,” she said.
On the work front, Alia was last seen in the 2024 film Jigra. She will soon star in YRF’s Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. Alpha will introduce her, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol to the YRF Spy Universe, which includes films like Ek Tha Tiger, War, and Pathaan. Love & War will see her sharing the screen with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
