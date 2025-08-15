Raj Kundra addresses ‘PR stunt’ criticism after offering kidney to Premanand Maharaj: ‘Judge less, love more’

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra were recently in the news for alleged financial fraud. On Friday, a video of the couple’s visit to Vrindavan surfaced in which Raj offered his kidney to Premanand Maharaj, leaving Shilpa shocked. After criticism about it being a ‘PR stunt’, Raj took to social media to clarify. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Raj Kundra offers his kidney to Premanand Maharaj during visit to ashram in Mathura, Shilpa Shetty is shocked) Businessman Raj Kundra was recently in the news after being accused of financial fraud. (Raju Shinde/HT)

Raj Kundra asks people to judge less

Raj posted a note on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), writing that it’s strange how his offering a kidney is being mocked as a stunt. He wrote, “Strange world we live in when someone chooses to offer a part of themselves to save another’s life, it’s mocked as a PR stunt. If compassion is a stunt, may the world see more of it. If humanity is a strategy, may more people adopt it. I’m not defined by labels the media or trolls throw at me.”

He also philosophically added that he does not think his past can cancel his present, writing, “My past does not cancel my present choices, and my present intentions are not for you to measure with your cynicism. Judge less, love more you might just save a life too. #RadheRadhe #HumanityFirst #LetGoodnessLive.”

Raj Kundra addressed criticism of the surfaced video being part of PR.

In the video that surfaced on Friday, Shilpa and Raj are seen listening to Premanand Maharaj as he reveals that both his kidneys have failed and that he's been living with the condition for 10 years. Hearing this, Raj offers the Maharaj his kidney, leaving Shilpa surprised. While the Maharaj appreciated his goodwill, he turned down the offer.

The fraud case against Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty

Businessman Deepak Kothari has accused Raj and Shilpa of cheating him out of ₹60 crore between 2015 and 2023. He alleged that money taken from him to expand their business was used for personal expenses. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is conducting an investigation. Advocate Prashant Patil released a statement to the press on behalf of Shilpa and Raj, claiming the allegations were ‘baseless’ and ‘malicious’.