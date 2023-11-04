close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Raj Kundra reveals if he will appear on Karan Johar's show: ‘Koffee with Karan pe kisi ka bhala nahi hua hai’

Raj Kundra reveals if he will appear on Karan Johar's show: ‘Koffee with Karan pe kisi ka bhala nahi hua hai’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 04, 2023 01:41 PM IST

Raj Kundra made his acting debut with his film UT69. It released on Friday.

Businessman Raj Kundra, who is Shilpa Shetty's husband, recently held a live chat session and talked about his life, including the time he was lodged in Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. Promoting his film UT69, he also briefly commented on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan and hinted at not appearing on it anytime soon. Also read: Karan Johar addresses trolls after Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Koffee With Karan episode

Raj Kundra talked about appearing on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan 8.
Raj Kundra talked about appearing on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan 8.

Raj Kundra on Koffee With Karan

During a rapid-fire segment on ShareChat, Raj was asked about appearing on Koffee with Karan. He replied, "Koffee with Karan pe kisi ka bhala nahi hua hai (No one has benefitted from being on Koffee with Karan)." He also answered which female actor from Bollywood he would cast opposite him and told his fans, “Deepika Padukone is an actress I'd cast opposite myself, she’s my favourite.” “Couple creators I admire: Shahid (Kapoor)-Mira (Rajput), very underrated. Ranveer overacted in Cirkus, but he's still my favourite actor,” he also added.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Koffee With Karan and controversy

Koffee With Karan remains one of the most talked about shows, where celebrities often make controversial statements. Karan revived the show for a new season and its first episode was no less than an explosive one. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were the first guests for the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8. They received mixed reactions after talking at length about their relationship and marriage on the show.

What happened with Deepika and Ranveer episode

Deepika was criticised online when revealed she was casually dating Ranveer. She said, “I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to be committed'. And I had fun! And then he comes along, so I didn't commit, until he proposed to me. There was no 'commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other.” Besides this, Ranveer also came under the scanner when he revealed how he met Deepika which the internet believes was taken from his previous confession about meeting rumoured ex-girlfriend Anushka Sharma.

The incident died down after a while. The next ones to grace the Koffee couch were Sunny and Bobby Deol.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out