Raj Kundra reveals if he will appear on Karan Johar's show: ‘Koffee with Karan pe kisi ka bhala nahi hua hai’

Raj Kundra on Koffee With Karan

During a rapid-fire segment on ShareChat, Raj was asked about appearing on Koffee with Karan. He replied, "Koffee with Karan pe kisi ka bhala nahi hua hai (No one has benefitted from being on Koffee with Karan)." He also answered which female actor from Bollywood he would cast opposite him and told his fans, “Deepika Padukone is an actress I'd cast opposite myself, she’s my favourite.” “Couple creators I admire: Shahid (Kapoor)-Mira (Rajput), very underrated. Ranveer overacted in Cirkus, but he's still my favourite actor,” he also added.

Koffee With Karan and controversy

Koffee With Karan remains one of the most talked about shows, where celebrities often make controversial statements. Karan revived the show for a new season and its first episode was no less than an explosive one. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were the first guests for the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8. They received mixed reactions after talking at length about their relationship and marriage on the show.

What happened with Deepika and Ranveer episode

Deepika was criticised online when revealed she was casually dating Ranveer. She said, “I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to be committed'. And I had fun! And then he comes along, so I didn't commit, until he proposed to me. There was no 'commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other.” Besides this, Ranveer also came under the scanner when he revealed how he met Deepika which the internet believes was taken from his previous confession about meeting rumoured ex-girlfriend Anushka Sharma.

The incident died down after a while. The next ones to grace the Koffee couch were Sunny and Bobby Deol.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON