Rajat Bedi reveals this striking similarity between father Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan Khan

Actor Rajat Bedi, who recently worked with Aryan Khan in his much-talked-about directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has shared an interesting observation about the young filmmaker and his superstar father, Shah Rukh Khan. Rajay Bedi noted Aryan Khan's unique storytelling style and humor in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, highlighting their distinct creative approaches despite shared traits.

Rajat Bedi reveals the similarity between Shah Rukh and Aryan

In an exclusive conversation with Zoom, Rajat said that both father and son share one defining personality trait, i.e. overconfidence. “The biggest similarity between Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan is their overconfidence,” Rajat remarked, adding that it’s this unshakable self-belief that drives their creative vision.

Rajat went on to explain that Aryan’s confidence reminded him of Shah Rukh's early days in the industry, when the actor’s determination and belief in himself set him apart. “Aryan is extremely confident about what he wants. That same spark and conviction I once saw in Shah Rukh during his rise,” he said.

The actor also praised Aryan’s sense of humour and storytelling instincts, noting that the wit in The Ba***ds of Bollywood comes naturally to him. He shared that he is sharp, funny, and clear about his ideas, a lot like his father, but with his own unique style.

While drawing parallels between the two, Rajat also pointed out their individuality. He further explained how the two have different creative approaches. Aryan is more contemporary, while Sh Rukh has an old-school charm.

About B***ds of Bollywood

In The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Rajat plays the role of a once-celebrated film producer whose moral compass blurs as he becomes entangled in the darker, more manipulative side of the movie industry. Rajat is being appreciated for his performance and his comeback.

The series itself, Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, is a satirical drama that pulls back the curtain on the hidden politics, ego battles, and moral compromises within Bollywood. The show has already generated massive buzz for featuring high-profile cameos from some of Hindi cinema’s biggest names, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and several top filmmakers like Karan Johar and SS Rajamouli. It premiered on Netflix on 18 September.