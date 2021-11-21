Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa dial up the bling and romance at ‘pyjama party night’, see photos from wedding bash

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa hosted a ‘pyjama party night’ as a part of their wedding festivities in Chandigarh recently. They tied the knot on November 15 at the Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort.

Patralekhaa’s sister Parnalekha took to Instagram to share a photo with the couple from the bash and wrote, “As the late great Audrey Hepburn once advised, ‘Life is a party dress like it.’ Pyjama party night! #patraj.” They struck goofy poses in front of a shiny streamer backdrop.

The couple’s blingy pyjamas were designed by Amit Aggarwal. Patralekhaa also turned things up a notch as she wore rhinestones in her hair.

Farah Khan also shared a picture with Rajkummar and Patralekhaa from the party and quipped, “Only wedding where I could wear my nighty and rubber chappals #pyjamaparty.. #rajpatra #bestwedding @rajkummar_rao @patralekhaa I still have a hangover.”

Parnalekhaa shared a picture with Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa from the party.

Farah Khan goofs around with Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa at the pyjama party.

Rajkummar Rao wore a blingy biker jacket at the party.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s wedding was attended by a host of celebrities including Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Zeeshan Ayyub and others.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa shared the news that they were married on Instagram. Sharing a bunch of candid photos from the wedding, Rajkummar wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever... and beyond.”

Patralekhaa, too, called Rajkummar her ‘everything’ in her post. She also had a special inscription on her wedding veil - a Bengali line that roughly translates to “I surrender to you my soul filled with love.”

Earlier this week, Parnalekha welcomed Rajkummar into the family. She wrote in an Instagram post, “To love and to the sanctity of marriage. Welcome to the family, Raj! Our love and our gratitude knows no bounds. #mytribe #patraj.”

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa also hosted a reception in Chandigarh, which was attended by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He took to Twitter to share a picture with the couple from the function and congratulate them.